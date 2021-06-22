A highly transmissible variant of COVID-19 is causing national concern, provoking comment from both President Joe Biden and the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last week.
Known as the Delta variant — first identified in India in late 2020 — Biden described it as “being more easily transmissible, potentially deadlier and particularly dangerous for young people” during a pandemic-related news conference Friday.
Kent Koster, the director of the Purchase District Health Department, is concerned as well.
“We’ve heard that it’s more easily transferrable and that there’s twice the chance of being hospitalized as opposed to what we’ve been exposed to all along here in western Kentucky,” Koster said. “I don’t know of anyone yet in our area who has been identified as a carrier of the Delta variant, but I know it’s been spreading throughout the world.
“We’ve not yet had any experience of that yet but it’s highly probable, depending upon how people travel and whether there’s exposure wherever they’re traveling to and bringing it back here.
An appearance on Good Morning America Friday by Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, was mostly concerned with the Delta variant. She projected it could overtake the Alpha variant, which accounts for nearly 70% of the cases in the U.S., in the coming months.
“It’s very likely we’ll see that at some point in the future so we definitely want people to be protected from that because it’s a variant that’s causing a lot more problems than what we’ve been exposed to,” Koster added.
Biden and Walensky both emphasized that studies have shown the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines offer good protection after the second dose and studies concerning the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were underway.
Koster emphasized the importance of west Kentucky stepping up its vaccination to prevent the spread of this strain of COVID-19 into the area. As of Monday morning, no Purchase Area county had more than 43% of its population vaccinated. McCracken had the most with 42.2%, followed by Marshall with 41.5%, Calloway with 35.4% and Graves with 31.9%. The remaining four Purchase Area counties — Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman — posted lower rates of 21.6%, 23.7%, 27.8% and 22.4%.
“We’ve got some low vaccination rates at this end of the state and not only is that increasing the likelihood of a resurgence of the number of cases that we’ve seen in the past, it’s also exposing them to this stronger variant that is causing so much more sickness and death,” Koster said.
As of Monday morning, 48% of Kentucky’s population had been vaccinated, according to state data. The best way to learn how and where to get vaccinated or book an appointment is to visit www.vaccine.ky.gov.
As these concerns over a potential wave of COVID variant cases rise, the number of new cases in western Kentucky has remained somewhat steady over the last couple months.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases remains in the low double digits, standing at 10.4 for the eight-county Purchase Area Monday afternoon and it’s been below 30 since the start of March.
So far, there have been at least 18,933 cases of COVID-19 across the Purchase region, with 364 deaths attributed to the pandemic since March of 2020.
For more information and statistics about COVID-19 in Kentucky, www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
