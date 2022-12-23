Micah Koenecke has been on his school’s golf team since he was in eighth grade, but in studying automotive technology, he is focusing not only on his drive down the fairway but also on the drive in the vehicles he works on.
The Calloway County High School junior is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Along with auto tech courses, Koenecke is taking welding courses at the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center. He took one year of carpentry courses two years ago.
“I grew up around automotive,” he said. “My dad’s an auto dealer and dent doctor, and he has a bunch of friends who are in that field, too. My family has always been around cars, so it just came naturally to study automotive tech.
“It’s really simple because most of the parts usually go together really easily. It’s just fun to fix a care up and get it running. In the real world, if you’re in an auto dealer shop, you may be fixing a car for somebody or the dealer to sell.”
Koenecke said he plans to go to West Kentucky Community and Technical College to get certifications in automotive work.
“I plan on (getting certifications in) heavy diesel and collision repair and basic technician,” he said, “and I may go ahead and get a welding certification.”
Heavy diesel includes semis as well as tractors and other farm vehicles.
“Around here, we have a lot of farms,” Koenecke said. “If I had to, I could build a reputation for heavy diesel and go to different farms and help them out.”
Koenecke will take part in SkillsUSA this year, an annual competition for students in technical centers for several different areas, such as welding, carpentry and other areas.
He is a member of the CCHS golf team. He has hit a hole in one and placed among the top five in several tournaments.
Mitch McNutt is Koenecke’s instructor in automotive technology, and he said this is Koenecke’s second year in the automotive technology program.
“He has excellent grades, and he gives 100% at anything I ask him to do,” McNutt said. “He’s taking welding this year because that works hand-in-hand with us. We have to do some welding every now and then (in automotive technology).”
Koenecke is the son of B.J. and Heather Koenecke of Murray. He is on the maintenance crew at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Calloway County, helping to fix lawn mowers and other equipment.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through March 31 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center serves students from Calloway County and Murray high schools.
Along with automotive tech, the area technology center offers courses in carpentry, culinary arts, electrical construction, machine tool technology, pre-nursing and welding.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet in April for this year’s 29 Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
