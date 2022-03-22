Knudsen to take part in speech nationals

Jensen Knudsen, a junior at Paducah Tilghman High School and a member of the Blue Tornado speech team, qualified for the National Speech and Debate Association Nationals to be held June 12-17 in Louisville.
This year marks the first time since 1940 that Kentucky has hosted a national speech and debate championships.
Knudsen performed her humorous interpretation of “Soccer Moms (and a Dad)” by Clint Wooderson, advancing through three rounds of competition at the Kentucky District NSDA Tournament on Friday and Saturday in Danville to earn a berth in the Nationals.
Knudsen is one of three humorous interpreters to represent Kentucky at Nationals. She will be joined by senior Amanda Peiffer of Murray High School and Jacob Holbrook of Rowan County High School. Murray High senior Caroline Koenig also qualified for Nationals in the area of extemporaneous speaking.
This is the second year for Knudsen to compete at the national tournament. She advanced to the 2021 national tournament when the entire season was held virtually.
This weekend’s tournament in Danville was only Knudsen’s second in-person competition.
Knudsen and Paducah Tilghman teammates Kate Bidwell and Fiona Caywood also qualified to compete at the University of Kentucky’s Tournament of Champions in April. The PTHS speech team is coached by Rachael Castillo.
Knudsen took part in the 2021 Governor’s School for the Arts program and will take part in “Bright Star” at the Market House Theatre in June. She is the daughter of Al and Dana Johnson Knudsen.
