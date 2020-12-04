A formerly vacant building on Broadway is now home to a 55-year-old barbecue tradition, as Knoth’s Bar-B-Que officially opened for business Thursday in downtown Paducah.
Knoth’s, located at 225 Broadway St., had a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony late Thursday morning, where co-owners Ed and Meagan Musselman welcomed a supportive crowd for the occasion, before restaurant employees started to fill the first to-go orders. It marks a second location for Knoth’s, which operates seasonally in Lake City, near Grand Rivers.
“We are very excited,” Meagan Musselman told The Sun.
“It’s a 55-year-old family owned business. Hugh and Angela Knoth are still involved in the business and it was Hugh’s dad that started it, handed it off to him. Just to see the pride on his face — that it’s like his father’s legacy continues — is great. It’s a great family to be in partnership with and we’re happy to expand that to Paducah.”
Knoth’s placed an emphasis on legacy, as the building’s façade states, “hickory pit smoked — since 1965,” while an interior brick wall still displays a small “Jeremiah’s Froghead Brewery” mural. It’s a remnant from a longtime business at 225 Broadway, Jeremiah’s restaurant. It closed in 2009.
“Fortunately, it was in great shape,” she said, of the mural. “So, we were able to leave it and (it’s) just kind of like a nod to the past of what was here.”
Musselman also said the restaurant is cooking all of its barbecue on old traditional masonry pits, and she hopes Paducah will come enjoy “great barbecue” with them. The meat is cooked on the pits at Lake City and it will be brought in fresh daily to Paducah.
“We have a lot of Paducah customer base at Lake City, but hopefully, this just makes it a little bit easier lunch option during the work week for folks,” she said. “We’re going to be open on Sundays here. We’ve never been open on Sundays in Lake City, so we’re going to try that out as well.”
Knoth’s is doing to-go orders only right now, as indoor dining is temporarily restricted due to COVID-19. It plans to sign up with Door Dash soon, according to Musselman. The restaurant will eventually have outdoor dining on the back patio area, and it intends to serve beer in the future.
“When we get dine-in service, our plans are to have probably two options of Dry Ground on draft because we’re also owners of Dry Ground Brewing Company,” she said.
Early in its opening day, Knoth’s served Paducah resident Mason DeJarnett as the first customer. He ordered a pound of brisket and a pound of pork to go. DeJarnett had been looking forward to the Paducah location, noting he was at Lake City two weeks ago, and this is a shorter drive for him.
“I’m a huge fan of Knoth’s Bar-B-Que,” he said. “I’m an even bigger fan of Ed and Meagan Musselman. Anything they do, I want to support.”
A short time later, John and Barb Egbert of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, placed their order at the counter. John Egbert, who grew up in Princeton and attended Murray State University, estimated he’s been eating Knoth’s since the late 1960s, or 1970, at the latest.
“We love it,” Barb Egbert said about the new location. “It’s a little closer.”
She said they like the sauce, while the barbecue’s smoking is “very unique.”
The Paducah location’s hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. It can be contacted at 270-477-0064. Catering is also available.
“It’s a very big deal and we’re just so happy that Knoth’s is opening and it provides another type of restaurant and food experience here, bringing barbecue to downtown,” Paducah Main Street Director Katie Axt said.
“To be opening in such a difficult time is a challenge, but I think we find that really encouraging to continue to see businesses opening downtown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.