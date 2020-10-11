Knoth’s Bar-B-Que, a longtime fixture in the Grand Rivers area, is expanding to downtown Paducah, where it will serve up hickory pit smoked barbecue for hungry customers at a well known location.
The restaurant, based in Lake City, is opening its second location at 225 Broadway. The building was originally a bank — evident in the ‘BANK’ lettering on its façade — and it may be best known now as the former home of Jeremiah’s, a staple downtown eatery that closed in 2009. It later housed Mother Duncan’s bar and restaurant, but it has been vacant for several years.
Ed Musselman, who shares ownership with his wife, Meagan Musselman, in addition to Hugh and Angela Knoth, said they’re looking to open sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas, but he hopes to have a rough opening date by the end of October.
It’s trying to target an opening date around the timeframe of when the Lake City location closes for 2020, as it operates seasonally and reopens in March.
“We’re really looking to be able to keep Knoth’s open year-round and have a year-round offering here,” Musselman told The Sun.
“It’s still obviously continuing operation at Lake City, as well. Basically, cooking on the same pits that we’ve always cooked on and we’re essentially going to have fresh meat daily brought to Paducah and served in Paducah.”
Musselman said it’s been an honor to be part of the Knoth’s Bar-B-Que tradition. The barbecue is “all wood smoked” and there’s no gas.
“It’s basically the same methods that have been used in this area in western Kentucky for 150 or more years,” he said.
“The authenticity and the craft of it and the fact that we have a small menu — really it’s all about delivering the best quality of very few items. We don’t have a broad menu. We just focus on the thing that we do well and try to present that the best way we can.”
Hugh Knoth, whose parents started the restaurant in 1965, expressed excitement for the Paducah expansion Saturday, as he, Angela Knoth and manager Crissy Knoth, gathered at 225 Broadway for a photo with the Musselmans. He recalled how he just “loved coming to Paducah” in his youth and spending time downtown, whether it was going to Readmore Bookstore, playing on the escalator at Paducah Dry or stopping at Sears for some “delicious” chocolate malt balls.
He never thought Knoth’s Bar-B-Que would be in Paducah and approves of its size and location, and also noted there’s “lots of good people” in the city.
“It’s wonderful. It’s the right size,” he said. “This is about the same size as my dad when he first opened a restaurant. … It’s good to have a little joint like this.”
The new location’s exact details are still being worked out, but Musselman thinks Knoth’s Bar-B-Que will start this winter with a 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. operating schedule, and probably extend to a later time between spring and fall. He also thinks it will be open seven days a week, but that’s been under discussion.
They hope to do “solid lunch business” and have short waits for to-go food orders, in order to be a fast eating option downtown, Musselman explained.
”We have a lot of really strong downtown dining destinations for dinner,” he said. “I think that having additional lunch options (is) really one of the main things that we’re closing a gap on. I don’t expect the dinner traffic to be our bread and butter.”
It’s a new venture for Knoth’s Bar-B-Que to expand to Paducah, but it’s not a new building for the Musselmans.
The couple, who own the Coke Plant in Midtown, previously owned 225 Broadway and looked at it as a possible site for Dry Ground Brewing Company, but Musselman said they became involved with the Coke Plant, where the brewery was ultimately established. It was later sold to Jim and Melody Chapman, who have been doing extensive renovations to restore the building, dating back to last year.
”It’s a family project — a family business that we deal in residential and commercial real estate for rental purposes,” Jim Chapman said.
”And this particular building, we just had our eye on it for a long time. My wife noticed it, basically fell in love with it. We toured it many, many times, but just everything never was lined up right and finally, we had the opportunity to buy it.”
The Chapmans have lots of experience with renovation projects, which include the Ritz Midtown, and they’re leasing the first floor to Knoth’s Bar-B-Que and developing a residential space upstairs. The renovations include new concrete floors, new plumbing, exterior painting and new utilities, among other work.
”The downstairs is 90%,” he said, on its construction completion status.
”The upstairs is 60% and there was a lot of underlying things, as there are with any old building, that we had to come in and get repaired or replaced just to get to basically the starting point. That’s par for the course for something this old.”
The couple’s daughter, Jenny Chapman, said the building is well over 100 years old.
She shared some of the building’s history, which dates back to the 1870s when it was built as the City National Bank. In 1910, Mechanics Trust and Savings Bank took over the location and it changed throughout the years and housed other businesses, such as The Bank Restaurant, Jeremiah’s and Mother Duncan’s.
“I am very excited,” she said. “I come down here every day to check out the process and just see how far it’s coming along. It’s amazing to see like from the very beginning, the first day, until now. It’s just a whole new building.”
The Chapmans stopped work on the building for a while due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but were able to start back up a couple months ago. Jim Chapman shared they hope to finish the upstairs at the end of the year, and noted that Knoth’s Bar-B-Que has a “great business model” with decades of experience.
”They’ve already got a good footprint in the community,” he added.
