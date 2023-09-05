PADUCAH — The annual Knights of Columbus barbecue sale is a Labor Day tradition in the Paducah area, and eager folks were lined up an hour before the organization opened their doors Monday morning.
“Ribs. Ribs. How big can it be? What’s your biggest rib? That’s the number one question I get,” said Joe Weitlauf. He’s a trustee for the Knights of Columbus Paducah Chapter, and he was working the lines early Monday morning.
Their goal is to bring families together while raising money for charity, and this year, organizers said they raised $10,000 — not taking into account the cost of the food. The proceeds will support more than a dozen local charities.
Monday’s event was Fairley Taylor’s second time going to the Knights of Columbus barbecue sale. He said after he stopped by their Memorial Day sale, he was hooked.
“I really like their ribs, and I told my wife I was going to get up this morning and go get some this morning,” he said.
He knew he had to get in line early so he wouldn’t miss out. “I heard they were really good, but I had never tried them before. But once I got them, they were really good, so I said, ‘I know I better get there early. Otherwise, I knew they were going to be sold out,’ ” he said.
Taylor was right about getting there early — the knights sold out in three hours, the fastest they can remember in recent years.
Weitlauf said this was the earliest he’s ever seen people line up, but he wasn’t surprised. “We were set up. We were ready. Everything was prepared, so we went ahead and started just to go ahead and get these people through the line,” he said.
Jeff Warren, the grand knight of the Paducah chapter, said it takes a lot to put these events together. “We have great volunteers. The knights, their families and their spouses all come together to make this happen. And without all that help, there’s no way we could do this, because it’s too much for a few people. It takes several people to get this done,” he said.
Warren said there are two things that make the barbecue sale so successful: the volunteers and the sauce. “We do have a sauce that’s unique. We make it ourselves. It’s kind of a tangy sauce, different from what you might find at other barbecue places,” he said.
He said the most important thing is the community, which helps them give back. “This community knows that we’re trying to give back to the community, so they support us. And because we have great community support, it helps us to sell out quicker. We get to get our folks’ home, and then they can go home and enjoy the holiday early,” Warren said.
“You know, it’s always good to be able to help someone else because you never know when you might need it,” Taylor said.
