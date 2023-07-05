The Knights of Columbus organization hosted its annual Fourth of July food fundraiser on Tuesday, and this year, Jeff Warren said it was bigger and better than ever. The event, which takes place at the local Knights of Columbus community center, featured a selection of American favorites and fellowship.

Warren has been a part of the Knights of Columbus for 11 years, during which time he has organized and helped execute several successful fundraising events. He enjoys meeting new people while serving delicious, locally sourced meals to those of Paducah.

