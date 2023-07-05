The Knights of Columbus organization hosted its annual Fourth of July food fundraiser on Tuesday, and this year, Jeff Warren said it was bigger and better than ever. The event, which takes place at the local Knights of Columbus community center, featured a selection of American favorites and fellowship.
Warren has been a part of the Knights of Columbus for 11 years, during which time he has organized and helped execute several successful fundraising events. He enjoys meeting new people while serving delicious, locally sourced meals to those of Paducah.
The Knights of Columbus organization has hosted this fundraiser for over a decade, and each year it attracts a large crowd of hungry locals looking for a delicious meal and a chance to support the community. The event is run entirely by volunteers, with all proceeds going toward local charities and organizations, including Cassidy’s Cause, St. Mary School System, Family Kitchen, Easter Seals and Habitat for Humanity.
“The funds we raise here help us with these organizations,” Warren said. “We normally raise $10,000.”
One of the main draws of the Fourth of July fundraiser is the food. The ribs are slowly cooked, with a tangy barbecue sauce. The pulled pork is tender and juicy, with smoky flavor. The baked beans are loaded with bacon and spices, while the potato salad is full of fresh herbs. The meats are smoked and slow cooked for more than 10 hours. From the previous evening, at 8 p.m., until the early morning hours, 3 a.m.
But the Fourth of July fundraiser is about more than just food. It’s a chance for the community to unite and celebrate all that makes America great. The Knights of Columbus organization has always dedicated service to its community, and this fundraiser is just one way it gives back.
“We have been doing this for several years,” Warren said. “I’ve been involved with doing this for over 10 years, but the organization has been doing it for 20-plus years.”
So next holiday, if you’re in the mood for some delicious food and a chance to support a great cause, people can head down to the Knights of Columbus local community center and join in on the festivities.
“We have multiple barbecue fundraisers throughout the year,” Warren said. “We’ll have it again on Memorial Day, Labor Day and Christmas.”
The local Knights of Columbus’ history is proud. For over a century, the organization has worked to support those in need through charitable donations, volunteer work or advocacy efforts.
“This council has been in service since 1905,” Warren said. “We are one of the oldest councils in the Knights of Columbus.”
Over the years, the Knights of Columbus have continued to evolve and adapt to changing times. Today, the Knights of Columbus are active and engaged with a membership that includes men and women of all ages and backgrounds.
“We would like to thank the Paducah area community for supporting us,” Warren said. “They’ve helped us do our fish fry, and with our barbecues, and with the Christmas tree sales down at the riverfront in December. So, we want to thank the community for helping us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.