The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recently presented the city of Paducah with a 2022 Liability Grant. KLC members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
Representatives for the city thanked KLC for the funds and stressed the grant’s positive impact on the community. The city will use the money to provide defensive driver training for city employees.
Paducah Mayor and KLC Board of Directors member George Bray said, “I want to thank Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) Insurance Services for providing this Liability Grant. It will greatly assist the city of Paducah in focusing on safety for our employees and the public at large. These funds will be critical in training our employees through a robust learning management system (LMS) with a focus on defensive driving. This is particularly important in the times we live in with the prevalence of distracted driving. This learning management system will allow the city to be more efficient with time and resources while receiving state-of-the-art training.”
KLC Executive Director|CEO James D. Chaney said he is proud to partner with Kentucky city leaders to provide the best quality of life possible for the people who call them home. “The KLC liability grants focus on cities making safety a priority for their citizens. This training will help ensure that Paducah city employees drive safely on the city’s streets, keeping themselves and their citizens safe.”
KLC Insurance Services is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance program. The agency helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC insurance also provides a full range of affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products.
In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources that serve cities.
