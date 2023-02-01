PADNWS-02-01-23 KLC GRANT - PHOTO

KLC Loss Control Specialist Brian Nunn presents Paducah Grants Administrator Hope Reasons and Risk Safety Manager Braden Throgmorton with a 2022 Liability Grant.

The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recently presented the city of Paducah with a 2022 Liability Grant. KLC members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the community safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.

Representatives for the city thanked KLC for the funds and stressed the grant’s positive impact on the community. The city will use the money to provide defensive driver training for city employees.

