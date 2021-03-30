METROPOLIS, Ill. — The board of the Kiwanis Club of Metropolis has voted to hold its annual Superman Bike Ride on July 31.
David Park, president of the club, said the annual bike ride will be part of this year’s Superman Celebration, which is scheduled for July 30 through Aug. 1.
Park said Kiwanis also voted to move the event’s registration to a new location at Washington Park, across from the Metropolis Public Library.
Park added Kiwanis plans to assemble all riders at Washington Park, walk them to the Superman statue where Superman Josh Boultinghouse will meet the riders and lead them north on Market Street to begin the race.
Registration information for the race will be announced closer to the event.
