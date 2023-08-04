Beshear

Gov. Andy Beshear is pictured during Wednesday’s press conference at the Capitol.

 TOM LATEK | Kentucky Today

FRANKFORT- Kentucky, which has one of the highest rates of kinship care in the United States, is going to have more aid available for those who are having to raise family members, said Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday at his weekly press conference.

Beshear said the Annie E. Casey Foundation has Kentucky ranked sixth highest for kinship care of children, and that U.S. Census Bureau data has identified more than 50,000 Kentucky grandparents who are raising their grandkids.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In