Paducah Tilghman High School has named Deatrik Kinney its new principal.
His first day is July 1.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Paducah Tilghman High School has named Deatrik Kinney its new principal.
His first day is July 1.
In a school release, Kinney said, “My goals are to bring tradition back to PTHS, advance our academics, restore environment and culture, and make sure each student has the chance to be successful in the classroom and have access to resources.”
He spoke with The Sun about what that means.
“Bringing the spirit back into the school system,” Kinney said. “I feel that when COVID hit us, we forgot about tradition. We forgot about school spirit. Our environment and morale is down. It’s affected education, children and teachers, mentally and physically.
“I want to pick everyone back up and bring it back to the way it should be.”
Kinney started at Tilghman in 2021 as assistant principal and athletic director. There, he implemented the True-Blue Partnerships program, a McRight Field fundraiser, and collaborated on a new auxiliary gym and indoor facility.
He’s also the planning committee co-chair for the Kentucky Association of School Administrators.
Kinney has worked in education since the aughts, also serving as Todd County Central High School Principal from 2018-21.
“Before COVID, then during … there’s a big challenge there,” he said. “There’s a challenge as far as education in general. The kids lost a lot of education during that time. The teachers had to learn how to teach differently; they had to adjust.
“The students come first, my staff is next, and then the community. I’ve been in this community for two years, and it’s my first year as principal at Tilghman, but I have to get more involved with the students.”
Assistant Superintendent Will Black said Kinney “brings significant knowledge and experience to his new role.
“We look forward to working with him as our district moves closer to its vision of knowing each and every student by name and need,” Black said.
Kinney received his bachelor’s degree in health and physical education from Murray State University. He has a master’s in education, a Rank I in Instructional Leadership and an Educational Specialist degree in Director of Pupil Personnel from University of the Cumberlands.
In his personal statement, Kinney lists transparency, communication, “a team-centered atmosphere” and safety training as priorities.
He replaces Allison Stieg, who announced her retirement in December after 31 years in education.
“Coming to Tilghman has been one of the best things I could have done,” he said. “I love it at Tilghman, and I like it at Paducah, period.
“I’m excited to see what’s ahead. I never run from a challenge, I run toward it.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.