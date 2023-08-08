The Guess Anti-Bullying Foundation hosted its first Paducah Kindness Color Walk since before the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday at Noble Park.
The annual kindness color walk brought in nearly 500 sign-ups, but around 200 people participated due to rain, according to Susan Guess, who co-founded the Guess Anti-Bullying Foundation with her daughter, Morgan Guess.
“It was a really good turnout for what was happening outside. We were able to do everything that we normally do,” Guess said.
Activities included the annual color throw on the Greenway Trail, a foam machine, crafts, friendship bracelets, hula hoops, games, music and more.
Guess said she loved seeing new faces after years of not being able to hold the event due to safety concerns with COVID.
“For me, it is the joy that it brings and so many people talking about how, for those that brought their kids, what a great way to start the school year with a focus on being kind,” Guess said.
There is a $10 participation fee for the kindness color walk, which pays for supplies and a t-shirt for everyone involved. Proceeds from the event go toward community projects, such as kindness murals and the Guess Anti-Bullying Foundation’s Scarf in the Park event, where it provides items to people in need during the holidays.
“We get enough (profit) that allows us to do some community projects to shine a lasting light on kindness, as a reminder,” Guess said.
The Anti-Bullying Foundation started over 10 years ago when Guess’ daughter Morgan was bullied at school and wanted to make a change.
“It started with an 8-year-old little girl that was bullied and helping her find her voice to use it for good. That’s why we keep doing it,” Guess said. “We want every child out there that’s suffering to know that they do have a voice and they can use it for good and they can bring positive change from something bad that happens.”
Guess hopes that the kindness color walk will continue to change the culture of Paducah to be a more supportive, loving place to grow up.
“We always say one person can make a difference, but together we can change the world,” Guess said. “I think the more people that come together and celebrate and inspire kindness, that’s where real change happens. This is one of those events where we can say that kindness counts, that it matters, and that it makes a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.