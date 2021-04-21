A kindergarten readiness event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Heartland Church in Paducah. There is no cost to take part in the event, and parents do not need to bring anything to the event.
The kindergarten readiness event is sponsored by the McCracken County Early Childhood Council (MCECC) and covers the McCracken County and Paducah school districts.
“People who volunteer in the early childhood area work together on this McCracken County Early Childhood Council,” said event coordinator Robyn West, who is also the Family Resource Coordinator at Clark Elementary School. “We meet and come up with ideas on how to promote kindergarten readiness and how to get ready for preschool to make parents knowledgeable about coming to school and learning and education.
“This is a program that we’ve done for seven or eight years. Last year, we had to cancel because of COVID, but it’s kind of like a big fair, where we have different vendors and different stations where parents can do hands-on activities and things.”
West said they are able to do some things this year as in years past, just in a different way.
“That’s why we’re trying to do more of a drive-thru thing,” she said.
Parents will get information about local schools, a Tornado Take-Out snack or meal and a quick response (QR) code for door prizes.
The MCECC is teaming with Market House Theatre to present an animated drive-thru performance of the children’s book “You Are (Not) Small” by Anna Kang.
“They do all kinds of shows for this preschool, day care age,” West said. “April Cochran came up with this super-cool idea of this kind of animated drive-thru of a kids’ book. It’s a really simple book, and they took the book, and they have kid actors and fun cutouts of big people and little people, and they’ll have three stops along the way and acting the book out as it goes.”
Copies of the book and educational make-and-takes also will be available at the event.
West said that although a kindergarten readiness program was not held last year, the kindergarten enrollment remained about the same in the 2020-21 school year as the previous school year.
This event is not a kindergarten registration, but something to help parents and students prepare for going to kindergarten. Registration will take place later in the year, likely in July or August.
“We really want to try to help get these little people ready for kindergarten and not have it be so scary,” West said. “We really want to help get everybody feeling good about going to school.”
Parents should enter the church’s main entrance at 4777 Alben Barkley Drive and follow the signs to the church parking lot.
For more information, call MCECC President Kristy Lewis at 270-444-5780.
