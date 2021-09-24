The Kincaid Mounds Archaeology Field Day program is scheduled for Oct. 23, at the Kincaid Mounds Historic Site.
Formal programs will begin at 10 a.m. with a presentation by Dr. Paul Welch, chairman and associate professor of anthropology Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Dr. Brian M. Butler, who has retired from the Department of Anthropology and Center for Archaeological Investigation at SIUC and is a member of the Kincaid Mounds Support Organization, will have a presentation at 1 p.m. As part of each presentation, an optional walking tour to Mound 8 is included; hiking shoes are recommended.
There will be Mississippian artifact displays and information tables from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The Kincaid Mounds Archaeology Field Day program is free of charge, and there will be restroom facilities, but no refreshments sold. The event is supported by a Public Amenities & Event Grant from Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation.
The Kincaid Mounds Archaeological Site is a series of Mississippian Mounds located in Massac County. The mounds are an Illinois Historic Site, which is under the management of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The Kincaid Mounds Support Organization volunteers its services for the preservation and management of the site. The historic site includes the Massac County mounds with a public observation and interpretation area featuring newly installed interpretive panels providing information on the historic site.
The Kincaid Mounds are located approximately 10 miles east of Brookport, along the Ohio River Scenic Byway. From Interstate 24, take the Metropolis/Brookport exit; travel east on U.S. 45 toward Brookport; before entering Brookport, turn left on Unionville Road; go 6.25 miles through Unionville to New Cut Road; at New Cut Road, turn right (south) and travel 3.6 miles to Kincaid Mounds Road; turn left (east) on Kincaid Mounds Road and go .6 mile to the observation platform. The GPS location is 37° 4’47.10”N, 88°29’25.53”W.
For more information, visit kincaidmounds.com or on Facebook at Kincaid Mounds Support Organization.
