Young guns after whitetails are coming.
Next Saturday, as is par for the second Saturday in October, youngsters across Kentucky get the hunting year’s first firearm opportunities at deer.
That weekend, Oct. 8-9, is the state’s youth deer season, meaning that kids under the age of 16 can use modern firearms in the quest to take deer. Each young hunter must be accompanied by an overseeing adult who must stay in position to take control of the youth’s firearm.
Any participating kid hunter age 12-15 should have a youth hunting license, a youth deer permit and certification from completing a hunter education course. An alternative to the hunter education documentation is a one-time, one-year hunter education exemption permit, sold only online at the Kentucky Department of Fish Wildlife site, www.fw.ky.gov.
Kids younger than 12 can hunt without license, deer permit and hunter education requirements, but they must have close adult supervision at all times.
Both youth deer hunters and their accompanying adult overseers must wear clothing of solid fluorescent orange color on head, back and chest while in the field. Because it is a firearms deer season, during the youth hunt, other hunters like archery or crossbow deer hunters or squirrel hunters afield by day also must wear fluorescent orange during the weekend season. Dove hunters are exempted from the orange clothing requirement as are raccoon and ‘possum hunters who might be active by night.
As in most recent years, youth deer permits like regular deer permits are good for the taking of as many as four deer. Zone 1 counties, like all those of far western counties, are open to the taking of an unlimited number of antlerless deer, beyond four, through additional antlerless deer permits. The additional permits, $15, each are good for two more antlerless deer.
Kentucky still has a limit of one antlered buck per hunter per hunting year. In Zone 1 counties, a hunter — youth or otherwise — can take any number of antlerless deer but only a single antlered buck.
• • •
Youth deer hunters still be by under special regulations are in effect for hunters in Calloway, Graves, Marshall, Fulton and Hickman counties, Kentucky’s present CWD Surveillance Zone. Parts of those five counties triggered them into a zone of intensified alert and precautions against the potential spread of chronic wasting disease. The always-fatal disease that affects deer and other deer family animals was confirmed in a whitetail in Henry County, Tennessee within eight miles of the Kentucky border south of Murray.
Among precautionary regulations that immediately went into effect, hunters in those five designated counties can no longer hunt over bait — no grain or other food to be ingested can be placed to attract and concentrate deer. Likewise, salt or other minerals cannot be placed.
Successful hunters in CWD Surveillance Zone counties are prohibited from transporting whole deer carcasses (or bones, spinal columns or skull contents) outside of the zone.
Deboned venison as well as antlers, antlers attached to a clean skull plate or finished taxidermy work can be taken from within the zone to counties outside the zone.
An alternative for successful hunters in the surveillance zone is to take their deer to meat processors either in the same county or other of the five counties within the zone.
All hunters should study up on the ongoing CWD surveillance, but those who hunt in Calloway, Graves, Marshall, Fulton and Hickman counties especially should see details listed on the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources website, www.fw.ky.gov.
• • •
While youth firearm deer season is ahead, Kentucky’s archery and crossbow seasons for whitetails roll right along, both entering their second month.
Meanwhile, today brings the first of crossbow hunting for wild turkeys. Archery hunters can take both deer and turkey beginning with the first-Saturday September opening day. The regular crossbow season for deer opened Sept. 17 and just now crossbow hunters can add turkeys to their quests.
Smaller game options broadened today with the start of raccoon and opossum hunting seasons. Trapping for those species and other furbearers is still weeks away, beginning Nov. 14 after the first weekend of the modern gun season for deer.
Early waterfowl hunting opportunities are now ended, Kentucky’s Sept. 16-30 Canada goose season, that for local-nesting, non-migratory birds, closed at sunset on Friday. The early wood duck and teal season ended last week, while the remnant teal-only season finished out Sunday.
Next on the waterfowl front will be the real thing, the Thanksgiving Day opening of the regular duck and goose seasons on Nov. 24.
• • •
Markedly cooler weather should have the slithery migration peaking at southern Illinois Shawnee National Forest’s famed Snake Road.
A two-month annual closure of vehicle traffic is at its mid-point on Forest Service Road No. 345 of the LaRue-Pine Hills Natural Area. The road is closed to drivers bi-annually to allow snakes and amphibians to migrate between summer habitat in the LaRue Swamp to the immediately adjacent limestone bluff of the Pine Hills.
The fall migration brings a closure to vehicles along the 2.7-mile route Sept. 1-Oct. 30. During this period there typically is a gradual movement of the serpentine wetland inhabitants to the elevated habitats in the bluff ground just across the road where the cold-blooded creatures will seek out sheltered hibernaculum where they will spend the coming winter.
The graveled roadway remains open to pedestrians during the migration, and numerous people are drawn to the Snake Road to observe for crossing reptiles during the period.
Biologists say 56% of all reptiles and 57% of amphibians present in Illinois are found in the condensed area of Larue-Pine Hills.
Among these is what is believed to be the northernmost population of cottonmouth. Yet, 23 species of snakes have been documented there. Because of the proximity of habitats, it is one of a very few places in America where so many species can be seen in a single area.
For more information on LaRue-Pine Hills and the infamous Snake Road, see the Shawnee National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/shawnee.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
