“The mind isn’t fully developed at 10 years old. Nowhere near. I think it’s in the 20s or something like that,” Nicky Donaldson says.
Donaldson is a local dad with two kids — 8-year-old Gabriel and 10-year-old Nevaeh. He’s right about the brain.
Four Rivers Behavioral Health Youth Clinician Rebecca Fountain confirms the human brain is still developing until age 25 or 26.
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy recently came out with an advisory detailing how — despite its benefits — social media poses a risk of harm to the mental health and wellbeing of children and teens.
Fountain says in her practice, she’s been seeing younger and younger kids wanting cell phones or access to social media platforms like Snapchat, Instagram or Tiktok. She says she’s seeing more and more kids struggling with issues like anxiety and depression stemming from their social media use — especially post pandemic.
“People are using computers and tablets more and more and being on these social media sites. I mean, that’s what they used to talk to their friends during the pandemic. So it’s definitely increased exponentially in the past few years,” she explained.
“When you get down to the core of it, you see that there are some problems like anxiety, depression, and others that stem from some of the interactions that they’re having on these social media.”
She says overall, social media is a good thing — as long as it’s being used properly. “It’s not a free-for-all,” she quipped.
How can parents help their kids use social media the right way?
According to Fountain — it really depends on the parent and their individual parenting style. The most important part is maintaining open communication with your child and setting healthy boundaries.
Donaldson agrees. He thinks his kids are still a little too young to be on all social media platforms, but there are some platforms that they enjoy. Mainly, TikTok and Youtube.
Laughing heartily, he explains how he’s done “a little silly TikTiok video” with his daughter. He says it’s fun, and he feels like he’s connecting with them.
But they certainly don’t have total freedom when it comes to social media.
He says he had a rough life growing up, so being a good dad is important to him. He wants to make sure that he’s raising his kids right, and that includes doing his best to shield them from information he feels they aren’t ready for.
He’s not shy about the fact that he monitors his kids’ internet and social media usage. According to him, his daughter has a phone — and he has an app that lets him see everything she does on it.
“A child should be able to think on their own without something influencing their mind, to influence their decisions on what should do, what I shouldn’t do, how I should dress, how I shouldn’t dress,” he says.
“I want my children to, you know, make their own decision,” he said. That’s why he says he monitors their social media use very closely. Rather than society influencing their ideas of what’s right and wrong, Donaldson says he wants to fill that role.
And a big part of that process includes maintaining open communication with his kids.
“I want them to be able to talk to me, you know. ‘What are you thinking? What, what, what are you hearing? What are you saying?’ Talk to me. Let’s talk about this. Communication is key.”
Fountain says having open and honest conversations with your kids about the dangers of social media can make a big difference in your relationship. When you keep that line of communication open, she says kids are less likely to feel the need to hide things from you.
“So just, starting out from the get-go having those open communications will allow your teen to feel like they don’t have to hide things. I mean, they still might, but you run less of a risk of making them feel like they need to hide things. And then you show them that, like, you’re on their side — you’re not against them. You want them to enjoy these things and experience these things, but you just want them to do it in a safe and healthy way.”
Donaldson says he’s no stranger to kids trying to hide things, and he knows all about sneaky photo and messaging apps made to look like calculators or other things.
“Children are gonna try that, you know. They’re gonna see what they can get away with. And that’s fine, that don’t upset me. It’s normal child living” he said.
As he makes a fishing reel motion with his hands, he elaborates. “They gonna test the waters. And you gotta come on back. You ain’t getting away with that. You let them swim too far out, then the line breaks. Now — now they’re gone. “
Fountain says healthy boundaries are going to look different for each parent. She says some parents don’t allow their children and teens on social media, and that works for them. Other parents might let their kids have more freedom online, or might designate “no-phone” family time.
Social media can be a fun experience for anybody regardless of age, but how can something that’s so fun to use actually cause harm to your mental health — and why is it so hard to put down?
Fountain says, in simple terms, Dopamine is one of the chemicals in our brains that helps make us feel happy.
Whenever we see something we like on social media, or we post something and we get a bunch of likes, or someone comments something nice, we have that — those good feelings in our brain. And when we have good feelings, that just reinforces our want to do them even more,” she says.
This instant gratification can be good, but it can have a negative impact, too.
If you don’t get the response you would like, she says it can lead to feelings of depression or anxiety.
We start to compare ourselves, asking ‘what did I,’ you know, like — ‘why are they getting more likes than me?’ We start to change ourselves.”
Donaldson agrees.
“Hormones and peer pressure, I mean it’s there now. At this age. Peer pressure is so valid. I mean, a lot more than what it was when I was a kid. I had it, but things I see and hear — I’m trying to be that dad, that role model.”
Luckily, there are plenty of things you can do to encourage feelings of happiness that don’t include using your phone. Fountain encourages parents to plan things throughout the week that involve being off the screen. And being outside can boost your brain’s endorphin and dopamine levels.
“Social media doesn’t have to be, like, an escape from reality,” Fountain says. Reality can be good as well. And social media can be for enjoying — “not just distraction or escaping uncomfortable feelings.”
Donaldson said he make sure his kids get plenty of screen-free opportunities to have fun.
Like dinner, movies, bike-rides, swimming and sometimes, just hanging out and doing nothing, he said.
According to that advisory from the Murthy, youth who spend more than three hours a day on social media have double the risk of experiencing symptoms like depression and anxiety. So limiting social media time might be a good compromise between complete freedom or complete restriction.
Regardless of which route you choose, Fountain says it’s really important to be monitoring and watching what your kids are doing.
“These teenagers and these kids, their brains aren’t fully developed. And yours basically is. So, you are the parent. And it’s okay to be the parent. You don’t always have to be a friend. You know, it’s okay to set limits and boundaries and to limit screen time and to limit the apps that they’re on.”
For millennial parents, this might prove a little bit easier — because most of them grew up with social media, too, though it may not have been used as widely.
“Kids now, they’ve been on social media their whole life, basically. And parents, they’re on social media, too. So they know what it’s like. They know, kind of, how to navigate social media now,” Fountain says.
For parents who aren’t tech savvy, Fountain suggests asking a friend, school counselor, or somebody from church to help you understand social media and how to use apps to keep up with your child.
And if your child is struggling with feelings of depression or anxiety — whether it’s related to social media use or not — Fountain says schools can be a great resource.
“We know that kids are sometimes more likely to open up to people outside of their family who are not their parents. And therapy can even help kids feel more comfortable opening up to their parents,” she said.
School counselors are in almost every school in the region. Students can drop in or even schedule regular, weekly or monthly counseling appointments at their school. That means parents and guardians don’t have to miss work to come to school and take them to an appointment. And another positive — school counselors have their fingers on the pulse of what’s happening in school. They tend to know a little bit more than parents about what kids are going through, what they’re talking about, and what they’re worried about.
According to Four Rivers, their school counselors accept medical insurance. But if your child isn’t covered by insurance, they won’t be turned away. The charge for services is on a sliding scale, based on income.
Donaldson says, in his opinion, there isn’t an end-all-be-all answer to making sure social media isn’t negatively impacting your kid. He says what works for one parent might not work for another — and that’s OK. His advice? Be more mindful.
“I believe that a lot of parents should pay closer attention to their children’s social media activity, and I believe if they did, that it would make Paducah and the world a friendlier place. A lot more respectful place. And it would make it an easier place for children to come together and, you know, have fun together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.