There is some unlicensed kid stuff going on outdoors nowadays.
Today and Sunday constitute Kentucky’s free youth deer hunting weekend. The post-Christmas season — this year falling on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day — represents the last firearms deer hunting of the entire 2022-23 hunting year.
The “youth” part of this late deer season is that adult-overseen kids who have yet to reach their 16th birthday can hunt whitetails with modern firearms. Each junior hunter’s adult supervisor must be there in a position to take immediate control of the youth’s firearm, a matter of safety.
The “free” part of the free youth deer hunting weekend is that participating junior hunters are not required to have youth hunting licenses, nor are they required to have youth deer permits.
Kid hunters are forgiven of license and permit obligations for the special weekend season as a matter of enticement for adults to take these youngsters and allow them to sample the adventure and tradition of deer hunting.
The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources offers the special hunt to promote hunter recruitment: removing the barrier of license and permit fees so that more adults will treat kids to the experience. Managers know that getting kids out there early can sow the seeds to create a new generation of life-long hunters, which will be required to control deer numbers and support fish and wildlife management with future license and permit purchases.
Aside from license and permit forgiveness, deer hunting regulations for the free youth weekend are no different from those of other seasons. Among those is the harvest limit, which is one antlered buck per hunter for the entire hunting year. Meanwhile, in Zone 1 counties such as all of far western Kentucky, there is no limit on the number of antlerless deer that may be taken.
Both kid deer hunters and their adult overseers during this free youth weekend must wear clothing of unbroken fluorescent orange on head, chest and back. This safety-based requirement, usually met with a cap/hat and vest, is the same as for any firearms deer season.
Other hunters afield during the weekend also must comply with the “blaze orange” clothing regulation because of the ongoing firearms deer hunt. (Waterfowl and dove hunters, as well as furbearer hunters who are active at night are exempted of the orange requirement.) The high-visibility orange is a hedge against possible “line of fire” and “mistaken for game” accidents.
The free youth deer weekend under way is the last period of the 2022-23 hunting year during which the wearing of fluorescent orange is required. For other pursuits, it is only recommended.
Deer are not the only critters that junior hunters can pursue during a license-free period.
While the free deer season might draw the headlines, today through Friday, Dec. 31-Jan. 6, also is Kentucky’s free youth small game and trapping season. This is a similar offering for different game in that youngsters under 16 can sample small game hunting and/or trapping for furbearers without the necessity of youth hunting or trapping licenses.
- The Land Between the Lakes this winter will resume hosting Kentucky Lake eagle viewing cruises aboard the CQ Princess as well as van tours to choice viewing areas along bays, shorelines and roosting areas within the LBL.
LBL-hosted cruises will be held 1-4 p.m. on each of three consecutive days, Saturday through Monday, Jan. 14-16. The cruises will depart from Kenlake Marina at Kenlake State Resort Park in Aurora.
The CQ Princess is a 96-foot, double-decked luxury yacht that will allow visitors to view bald eagles and other wildlife from inside or outside on deck. Naturalists from the LBL’s Woodlands Nature Station will assist cruise visitors with spotting eagles and other wildlife, providing information on species viewed.
Van tours will be held on Saturday and Sunday of each weekend, Jan. 7-8 through Feb. 4-5. Hours for each tour will be 1-4 p.m. Naturalists guiding each tour will provide information and assist with viewing, providing spotting scopes and binoculars for closer looks.
Reservations and full deposits are required for both cruises and van tours. To make reservations and get more information, phone 270-924-2020.
- Illinois hunters produced a higher deer harvest in this year’s two-part firearms hunting season.
The Nov. 18-20 and Dec. 1-4 sessions of firearms hunting yielded a total of 76,854 Illinois deer. The total harvest from the seven days of gun (slug-loaded shotguns and muzzleloaders) hunting was up appreciably from the same hunting periods in 2021. Those produced 70,411 deer last year.
Randolph County, last year’s top producing county, again led the state with the highest county harvest. Last year, Randolph was the only county to exceed 2,000 in firearms season deer harvest, 2,106 being reported. During this year’s firearms season, hunters in Randolph recorded 2,205 deer taken.
Two other Illinois counties eclipsed the 2,000-deer mark during the recent gun hunts, Jackson with 2,192 and Adams with 2,151 to rank second and third in the state.
Pope County led the rest of southernmost Illinois with county deer harvest in the recent firearms season, hunters there checking in 1,433 deer, up from 1,220 last year.
Late winter antlerless-only deer season and the special chronic wasting disease deer season to reduce deer numbers in only designated counties continues this weekend and Jan. 13-15. Illinois’ archery deer season is ongoing, continuing through Jan. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.