PADNWS-12-31-22 FREE YOUTH HUNTS - PHOTO

Even after this weekend’s free youth deer season, license-free youth small game season — covering such as rabbit hunting — continues through Friday of next week.

There is some unlicensed kid stuff going on outdoors nowadays.

Today and Sunday constitute Kentucky’s free youth deer hunting weekend. The post-Christmas season — this year falling on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day — represents the last firearms deer hunting of the entire 2022-23 hunting year.

Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.

