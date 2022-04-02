Kentucky’s first spring turkey hunting of 2022 is on with the start of the annual youth turkey season.
Today and Sunday, the first weekend of April, bring spring gobbler hunting for youngsters who have not yet reached their 16th birthday. These kid hunters can hunt with shotguns (or crossbows or archery equipment) if accompanied and overseen by adults who can call turkeys and otherwise assist but who cannot themselves hunt.
Youth hunters have the advantage of the first gobbler hunting of the spring, before turkeys have become suspicious by hearing a plethora of hunter-made calling. In addition, the first weekend of April typically falls during the period in which real calls, the gobbles of tom turkeys, are at a peak in accord with the active phase of the turkeys’ mating season.
Each youth hunter’s supervising adult, someone age 18 or older, must stay in position to take control of the kid hunter’s shotgun (or bow or crossbow) at all times for safety purposes.
Many adult overseers to youth hunters look forward to this kid hunters’ season. There are some thrills to be had in coaching the youngsters and especially in calling gobblers to the junior shooters. However, what many adult hunters cherish with the arrival of the youth season is the knowledge that the regular spring gobbler season is nearing.
Indeed, Kentucky’s general spring turkey hunting season is two weeks hence: It opens Saturday, April 16 and runs through May 8, encompassing four weekends through its course.
For this weekend’s season, any youth hunter 12-15 in age must have a youth hunting license and youth spring turkey permit. Also, hunters 12-15 are required to have certification from completion of an approved hunter education course.
Young hunters under age 12 are exempted from license and turkey permit requirements as well as hunter education completion. They are still eligible to hunt if they have the standard close adult supervision.
All other turkey hunting regulations are the same for youth hunters as for adults.
The youth hunt harvest applies to the overall spring gobbler season limit, which is two male turkeys or turkeys with visible beards for the entire spring season. (The regulation allows the taking of bearded hens.) Youth hunters also can take part in the regular spring gobbler season.
If a hunter is to take two gobblers during the season, they must be taken on different days. Regulations limit each hunter to no more than one turkey harvested on any single day.
A youth turkey permit allows the taking of a single gobbler. A successful youth hunter can buy a second youth turkey permit that will allow him to take a second gobbler.
• • •
Lots of folks find clumps of wild onions growing up in their yards this time of year, right?
Well, no. Chances are what they are seeing is wild garlic, Allium vineale. I’ve always heard the stuff called wild onions, and since it looks like clumps of little green onions and smells ever so strongly of onions, I figured that was a common fact.
There are wild onions, but research bears out that wild garlic, similar in appearance, is much more common hereabouts and throughout much of the eastern U.S.
A perennial cool season weed, wild garlic pops up in late winter in all sorts of fields, meadows, yards, roadsides and patches of waste ground. It grows in various habitats but is often best seen in mowed areas that have not been cut yet in early spring. The greenery matures by late spring to early summer, then sort of fizzles out with old age by the heat of midsummer.
Wild garlic grows from an underground bulb which endures year to year even when the top is removed.
What we see of this is typically a cluster of skinny, green grass-like stems, usually much thinner than a soda straw. I compare them to a straw because these stems, the only foliage of wild garlic, are round and hollow. (The green stems of actual wild onions are flattened and solid inside.)
Each unseen subterranean bulb produces a single stem. The bulb might eventually grow to the size of a fat thumb tip, while the stems have potential to grow about two feet tall. Most bulbs don’t grow that big, and the most-seen wild garlic clusters on lawns usually get mowed down before they come anywhere close to maturity.
Wild garlic is an exotic, believed from the Mediterranean region. It is not toxic and is at its worst when homeowners and groundskeepers find it untidy as it sprouts up in otherwise manicured turf.
Contrary to poisonous, wild garlic is edible and both green stems and whitish bulbs have been used in salads and as flavoring in other foods. It smells and tastes not like garlic but rather stoutly like onion, which it is not.
Most everybody who mows grass knows the oniony aroma of fresh-cut wild garlic. That smell and the related taste in food has been called overpowering and overwhelming. Think onion on steroids. If onion from dinner comes back to haunt you, wild garlic on the menu could be nightmarish.
I’ll just stick with mowing mine.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. E-mail outdoors news items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650.
