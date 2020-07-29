Kentucky’s fall sports landscape found more shape on Tuesday morning, when the Kentucky High School Athletic Association and its Board of Control members voted 17-0 (one abstaining) to approve a rigorous and thorough restart plan for the upcoming semester.
Officially, fall sports (cross country, field hockey, soccer, volleyball and football) will remain as such, despite a potential spring restart repeatedly surfacing in conversation the past few weeks.
Furthermore, all official fall competition is set to begin on Sept. 7, with football set for a Sept. 11 restart.
Only golf has the go-ahead for an original schedule, with the season set to begin Friday across the commonwealth.
“Our board strongly believes in the tremendous psychological advantages formed through the relationships between our student-athletes and their school coaches and school personnel, as well as the strong community values surrounding interscholastic, education-based athletics,” noted KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett. “College and professional sports are great, but our unique opportunity to build relationships with our neighbors within one state is not one we take for granted.
“Our Board, composed of school personnel and community leaders, feels much more comfortable managing the efforts of our students with athletics under the supervision of our trained coaches, as opposed to those in other leagues and levels. Even this summer, parents and students have proven that play in sports will go on, even during a pandemic. Such play has a strong likelihood of positive outcomes when led by our school representatives.”
While it is a delay to the typical start of the KHSAA’s annual calendar, there is an undoubted “sigh of relief” coming from a Kentucky sports community that’s trying to find a way to navigate through safety protocols surrounding the spread of coronavirus.
Tackett called this moment “a ray of hope.”
“In the coming weeks, we will continue to push for the citizens of our state to come together and drive down our data points (of COVID-19) to where everyone is more comfortable going forward throughout the school year in partnership with our schools,” he added. “It is very easy and shows visible support for interscholastic athletics by adhering to the three public health obligations — always wear a mask or face covering, social distance as recommended, and proper hand-washing.
“It’s a ray of hope for things to have a target. But there’s a lot of work to be done between now and then. As a state, we have to come together in tamping this thing down.”
Among the finer details:
• Limited practices and tryouts can begin on Aug. 24, with full practices set to begin Aug. 31.
• The KHSAA football playoffs now begin on Nov. 13-14 (instead of Nov. 6-7), with championships at Kroger Field being in Lexington set for Dec. 11-12.
• Soccer’s postseason begins Oct. 12, with its first three rounds of playoffs condensed to two weeks.
• All other sports playoffs calendars remain in effect.
• All games originally scheduled prior Sept. 7 are officially canceled, but an extra week has been added to the regular season with the shifting of both the soccer and football playoffs. Games can be rescheduled into this window.
• Out-of-state competition, save for against counties bordering the state, is prohibited this season.
• Game-day participation for football has been lowered to 60 uniform players. Also of note: cross country (10), field hockey (24), soccer (24) and volleyball (15).
• Competitive cheer and dance can begin on Aug. 24, with a strong recommendation of outdoor activities only, if possible.
• All approved fall sports are restricted to 7.5 hours of practice during the first week, with full practice allowances beginning Aug. 31.
• Number of regular-season contests allowed per sport: cross country (nine), field hockey (16), football (nine), soccer (14) and volleyball (24).
• In districts that have seeded postseason tournaments, only the first game between schools will be counted toward seeding purposes.
These details are subject to change following pandemic procedure, and the Board of Control is scheduled to meet again on Aug. 20 to re-evaluate protocols and data from state leaders before the season officially tips.
