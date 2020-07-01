A meeting to nominate candidates for the First District representative on the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission is scheduled for July 9 at the McCracken County UK Cooperative Extension Office at 2025 New Holt Road.
It is an opportunity for the public to have a say about their representative on the nine-member volunteer board. The meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m.
A drive-in meeting format will be used because of current public health guidelines for large gatherings related to COVID-19. Public health officials encourage attendees to travel only with members of the same household.
Safeguards will be in place at the location to follow current social distancing and other public health guidelines. Attendees will remain in their vehicles, but will be provided with printed materials and may listen to an onsite audio broadcast of the rules and instructions for participating in the meeting.
Attendees should plan to arrive by 7:15 p.m. There will be no access to facilities or buildings on site, so attendees should plan accordingly.
Once the meeting is underway, qualifying attendees may nominate and vote on prospective commission members.
The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission is a nine-member volunteer board whose members serve four-year terms. It meets at least quarterly in Frankfort and otherwise as needed. Commission members promote fish and wildlife conservation while representing the interests of sportspeople.
The Commission oversees the Commissioner and budget of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and recommends all hunting, fishing and boating regulations for approval by the General Assembly. Legislators must approve all recommendations before they become law.
Hunters and anglers nominate candidates at public meetings every four years. The names of up to five nominees (chosen by voting, if necessary) at the meeting will be submitted to Gov. Andy Beshear.
Residents of the First Wildlife District who, for the past two consecutive years, have either purchased a Kentucky hunting or fishing license or hunted or fished in Kentucky but were not required to purchase a license may participate in the nominating meeting and may be nominated.
The First Wildlife District includes McCracken, Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall and Trigg counties.
