The 400-mile yard sale through Kentucky returns starting Thursday.
The yard sale along U.S. 68 runs from west Kentucky up to the eastern part of the state.
Last year, it was held in October, and it was one of the few events that avoided a pandemic cancellation.
This year, the 400-mile yard sale is set for June 3-6.
For more information on yard sale locations, vendors, dining and camping along the yard sale route and more, visit 400mile.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.