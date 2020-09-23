KentuckyCare has been awarded a $1 million competitive federal grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Capital Assistance for Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts (CADRE) program to build a new facility in McCracken County.
The announcement was made Tuesday by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The new facility in McCracken County will increase KentuckyCare’s capacity to offer primary care and behavioral health services.
“Now more than ever, Kentucky families need access to vital medical services. I was proud to support the health care heroes at KentuckyCare to receive this federal funding to serve more families in our commonwealth,” McConnell stated.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to deliver for McCracken County, especially as they continue recovering from last year’s storms and the coronavirus pandemic.”
According to Dr. Steven Collier, KentuckyCare CEO, “These much-needed funds will be used to increase access to quality health care, bring jobs and economic development to areas that were impacted over the years by natural disasters and to increase the health care capacity for the underserved and vulnerable populations.”
Following flooding in west Kentucky in 2019, McConnell led Kentucky’s congressional delegation in sending a letter to President Donald Trump expressing their support for the state’s request for a federal disaster declaration.
