The KentuckyCare Paducah South Family Health Center is available to serve the community’s patients at a new facility on Paducah’s Southside.
The family health center, located at 3360 Wayne Sullivan Drive across from Walmart, offers primary care and behavioral health services for patients. The new facility opened in July, before celebrating its grand opening last week with officials and others, including U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky. The Southside facility first had a groundbreaking ceremony in November 2019.
“The pandemic slowed us down, but once we were able to really get going, the construction process went very smoothly,” Emerson Goodwin, senior vice president of business development for KentuckyCare, told The Sun.
“Another thing that we’re excited about is, I know a lot of people talk about — ‘Well, we need additional investment on the Southside.’ We are pleased to join in that growth on the Southside with an investment of more than $2 million, in building that facility.”
Goodwin also noted that KentuckyCare provides health care to people “regardless of their insurance status,” meaning it has patients with insurance, without insurance, and patients with Medicaid and Medicare.
“We see everybody,” he added. “No one has to be concerned about their insurance status when they come and see us. If they don’t have insurance, we’ll put them on a sliding scale and work with them in that regard.”
The family health center is an expansion from its previous, much smaller Southside location on nearby Irvin Cobb Drive, Goodwin said. It features eight exam rooms, among other spaces.
“We believe that our first ground-up build of a family health center is going to allow us to expand our service to the community both for behavioral health and physical health — all of that’s taking place under one roof,” Goodwin said.
“We’re very excited about what we will be able to accomplish on behalf of our patients there.”
At the facility, the staff can take care of a family’s needs from childhood immunizations and sinus infections to more complicated issues like Type 2 diabetes and medically-assisted treatment for opioid addiction, he said.
Goodwin also wants the community to know that KentuckyCare and its facilities, especially the new one, is a place where you can go and get “personal, tailored, compassionate care.”
“On Paducah Southside, we are piloting a model that allows us to have behavioral health and physical health under one roof to better serve the whole needs of a patient,” he said. “We know that a large% of our folks that come to see us for their physical issue are coming because it’s manifested physically — but it’s a behavior health issue at the root of it.”
Elizabeth Fleming, a licensed clinical social worker, licensed clinical alcohol and drug counselor, substance abuse professional, and the behavioral health clinical director, noted the family health center offers different services in a variety of ways.
“The first way I like to describe is what we call integrated, and what that means ... a patient comes in, they see their primary care physician,” she said.
“During their triage with the nurse, they mention to the nurse, you know, ‘Im really stressed out. I’m really depressed.’ They mention something along those lines. At that point, if an LCSW (licensed clinical social worker) is available or someone on our behavioral team is available, we can come over. We can talk to that patient, and kind of gauge to figure out really what’s going on with them.”
Overall, she described the new facility itself as “beautiful,” spacious, and as having a warm feeling when you come in the door.
“We are here. We’re able to provide services,” Fleming told The Sun. “They provide their services because they’re compassioned. They want to help individuals. For us, it’s just not a paycheck, it’s a matter of being able to help others be successful in their lives.”
Call 270-443-9474 to schedule an appointment.
