CAMPBELLSVILLE — “She loves chocolate covered cherries,” Frank Wilcoxson said of his bride of 68 years. “So, I get her a box for Christmas and for Valentine’s Day every year.”
“He just likes candy, period, so I get him the heart-shaped box of chocolates,” Aileen Wilcoxson smiled.
With lives spent longer together than apart, Frank and Aileen Wilcoxson were married in 1954 as teenagers.
“We met at school,” Aileen said. “And I remember seeing him and thinking, wow, he’s gorgeous, and I guess that he felt the same way about me.”
“Well, I had the car and I felt like I was Mr. Big Shot. I was cool,” Frank grinned. “I saw her and asked somebody if they knew her, and they said yes, and so I told them to see if they could get me a date with her, and they did.”
“And we’ve lasted 68 years,” Aileen added.
High school sweethearts, Frank was a senior, aged 17, while Aileen was only a sophomore at 15. Sticking to the norm, Frank asked Aileen’s father’s permission for her hand in marriage.
“Dad said it was OK as long as I finished school,” Aileen said. “So, I finished school. I can’t look back and think about my girls getting married at that age, but for us, it was just kind of love at first sight.”
Married at the Beech Grove Baptist Church parsonage by Bro. Bertie Smith on Nov. 25, 1954, the couple had a small ceremony followed by lunch and cake made by Frank’s mother.
Following their nuptials, the newlyweds and their family headed south to the Smoky Mountains, a trip they anticipated to be beyond grand.
“It was a big deal and was really talked about,” Aileen said. “But the only big thing we saw was a bear in a cage.”
Like many couples in that era, the Wilcoxsons spent their first year of marriage living with Frank’s parents, but eventually found their way to their first home together.
“We lived in a farmhouse on Mill Road,” Aileen said. “When we started out, the only thing we bought was a refrigerator and a stove and the rest was used furniture.”
After another two years, the Wilcoxsons moved again to their permanent home. Three years later, their first daughter was born.
“We had lived here for two years before Debbie was born,” Aileen smiled. “We’ve been here on the farm ever since then.”
The Wilcoxsons had two more daughters, Rhonda and Cindy.
“The most challenging experience through our marriage would probably have to be raising our children and making sure that they were in church,” Aileen said. “We brought Debbie for the first time when she was only two weeks old.
“People will say to not bring your children to church because they are too loud, but God knows and understands,” Aileen said. “I love to hear little kids in church. I don’t care if they are screaming or talking or whatever because that is our future.”
“If you put them in church when they are older, it’s not as important to them as when they are babies and toddlers,” Frank added. “The longer you keep them in church, the longer they’ll stay in church. There’s a passage somewhere that the Lord says that if you train a child right, when they are old, they will not depart from it. That’s the most important thing I think.”
Grounded in their faith, the couple credits their long marriage to God’s handiwork.
“Attending church and praying and reading your Bible, that’s what keeps you going,” Aileen said.
In every marriage, there are some rough patches, but the Wilcoxsons have been blessed to have only had a few spats.
“Life hasn’t always been roses,” Aileen said. “Those people that say that they’ve never had a fight — liar, liar, pants on fire. You’ll always have arguments, but it’s important to not let it get out of hand. You work it out sensibly. We never argued in front of the kids. That was a rule. It didn’t matter what happened to either one of us, we worked it out between us and it was better the next day. Pray about it. Get over it.”
“You don’t go to bed mad,” Frank reiterated. “You kiss and make up when you go to bed. That’s the best thing.”
With nearly seven decades in the rearview mirror, the Wilcoxsons are still as in love with each other as they were in their teens.
“My favorite thing about Frank is his love for me,” Aileen said, looking into her husband’s eyes. “I can be grouchy as an old whatever, but he still loves me. It’s probably the same with him. You never give up on love, it’s always there.”
“She’s a good cook,” Frank said proudly. “I’ve been all over the state of Kentucky and it’s hard to find a good place to eat, and we’ve always had plenty on the table. We’ve had people come in, some we knew well, some we didn’t, but we always tried to make everybody feel like they were at home. That’s what my favorite thing is about her. I felt I could always depend on her to be there and do for me, whatever I needed, whether at home or somewhere else.”
To have and to hold, for better or for worse, for richer or for poorer, in sickness and in health, the Wilcoxsons cling to each other, promising forever every day.
“Our health is failing, but of course when you get older it does, but we’re still going and we are so blessed,” Aileen said. “We are thankful for our family, for our girls and our grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We have had a wonderful life together.”
