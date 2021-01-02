CADIZ — Generosity has rippled across the Facebook page for Trigg Cares, a grassroots effort that has sprung from one woman’s desire to start a resource page for her community, connecting those in need with the people who can help them.
“People are struggling right now,” observed Marle Fleming, the Cadiz woman who started the page in November to list resources, community events, business and holiday sales, along with items that people need or may want to give away.
The page initially reached out to a family in need of a Thanksgiving turkey, according to Fleming, but it has since blossomed into something special.
Two women have received the railings they needed for their porches, local teens too old for Toys for Tots and the community’s Angel Tree were paired with “elves” or “Santas” during the holidays and 36 Christmas-themed baskets were distributed to residents in the city — each complete with a poinsettia, cookies and fruit.
Another woman who needed help with her rent received that much-needed assistance, and a food box is being built and will be stocked with non-perishable food items and placed in the community for anyone in need of the items.
Fleming said supporters hope to build more of the boxes, essentially smaller food pantries that will be placed at locations, possibly churches, around town.
The initial food box will go up after the first of the year, Fleming said.
She noted that she is also hoping to come up with a creative project for local senior citizens for Valentine’s Day and is making a request through the Trigg Cares Facebook page for people to make donations to the as yet unidentified project.
She raised $170 to cover the expense of the poinsettias for those holiday baskets and is hoping to do the same with her project for Valentine’s Day.
“We’ll be raising the funds to try to do another little project,” Fleming noted, explaining that “I just don’t know what that is yet.”
She celebrated two miracles made possible through the new Trigg Cares page, including one situation where a family receiving help through the page reached out to meet the needs of another family needing clothes for their children.
“These people who struggled with Christmas paid it forward for another family in need,” Fleming said of one family that received toys, bedding and coats for their own children and in turn dug through their closets to help the second family.
Fleming predicted that Trigg Cares will continue; people are still posting needs, she said, and people are answering those needs. Some have given cash toward the efforts (one anonymous angel handed her a “wad of cash,” she said.)
Others have been “dropping things by,” said Fleming’s boyfriend, Bobby Kathan, noting that the couple’s house is filled with piles and piles of donations.
Alluding to the old adage that there are no stupid questions, Kathan asserted that there are likewise no stupid requests. Whatever the need is, he noted that Fleming and Trigg Cares will do what they can to fulfill those needs.
“It’s a great thing that she’s done,” said Kathan, observing that Fleming’s efforts have encouraged him to help out as well. “This has inspired me to be more forthcoming and helpful.”
Fleming said people have thanked her for creating the page as a resource, and she said she doesn’t think it will ever stop.
“It’s like a community effort to help people out,” she said. “It’s a really great thing to see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.