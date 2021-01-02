FRANKFORT — The start of the new year will also mean a new look to the state court system website, kycourts.gov, starting Tuesday.
The redesigned Kentucky Court of Justice website will provide access to comprehensive information on the court system, including Supreme Court and Court of Appeals opinions, trial court dockets, local rules, court programs, legal help and attorney resources.
In addition, it will offer easy access to pay court fines and fees online, find a court date, search for a case, order a background check, eFile, access CourtNet, and request court data/analytics. Users can also get the latest court news from the Kentucky Court of Justice social media feeds and news releases.
The county pages have been overhauled to help users find what they need to know about their elected officials and judicial center. One new feature is a photo gallery of the justice, judges and circuit court clerk who serve that county.
The legal forms library is one of the most frequently used resources and now offers searches by keyword, language and subject area. The court data/analytics section offers new interactive dashboards, including the Court Designated Worker Performance Measures Dashboard for tracking juvenile complaints and outcomes.
“The state court system’s new site has a modern design, improved navigation and advanced functions,” said Administrative Office of the Courts Director Laurie K. Dudgeon. “Providing a better web and mobile presence is another way we’re using technology to make it easier to do business with the courts.”
Tuesday’s re-launch is for Phase 1 of the website. More information and functionality are coming during Phase 2 later in 2021.
“The KCOJ maintains a large website that provides access to many court services and resources,” Dudgeon stated. “The need to improve the user experience throughout such a complex site led us to divide this project into phases.”
Kentucky Interactive LLC is the service provider for the KCOJ website.
