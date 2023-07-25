The Starfish Orphan Ministries Nonprofit Organization in Paducah is organizing their annual "Free Saturday" event on August 5th. This event provides essential household and personal items for those in need. Attendees can fill up a 40-gallon trash bag with necessary items without charge.
The inventory includes adult and children's clothes, toys, home décor, dishes, shoes, etc. Up to twenty people can shop at a time for a duration of twenty minutes each. Unlike previous years, participants will not have to present their social security card or proof of income to obtain items. According to Anita Vance, Manager of Starfish Ministries, “Anybody off the street can come. This event is even more open than it usually is.” Vance hopes this change will encourage more individuals to seek help and access essential goods. The event will take place on the second floor of Starfish Orphan Ministry at 1000 Broadway St in Paducah from 9 a.m. to noon.
