LOUISVILLE — The Kentucky State Fair announced the most affordable fair experience in more than a decade Tuesday and three special days for fairgoers to enjoy. Early bird tickets are available Friday at 10 a.m. ET through Aug. 5 for $8 per person and now includes parking.
“There’s nowhere else in the state where you can experience this much entertainment for only $8 per person if bought before Aug. 5th. After a year without having a public fair, we thought it was important to focus on accessibility so we could bring as many Kentuckians together to experience the concerts, the food and the fun unique to our annual festival,” said David S. Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues.
Early bird admission tickets are available online at kystatefair.org/tickets beginning at 10 a.m. ET Friday through Aug. 5 and can also be purchased at participating Kroger locations. Prices increase on Aug. 6. Admission at the gate is $10 per person and $10 parking per vehicle.
Advance all-day Thrill Ville ride wristbands are $25 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster with an admission ticket, in-person at participating Kroger locations or at kisselentertainment.com/tickets.asp.
In addition to announcing early bird tickets and Thrill Ville wristbands, the Kentucky State Fair announced the return of two popular special promotional days and a new morning event to welcome more families from across Kentucky.
On Sunday, Aug. 22, Military Sunday at the Kentucky State Fair will honor veterans, military members and their families with free admission and optional discounted midway wristbands. Military I.D. must be presented at the entrance and will include up to four people. Parking is not included. There will be a military recognition ceremony before the Oak Ridge Boys concert at the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series.
Senior Day at the Kentucky State Fair returns Tuesday, Aug. 24, with free admission for fairgoers ages 55 and older. Parking is not included. There will be activities for seniors throughout the day, culminating with the Happy Together Tour with special guests The Monarchs performing at the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series.
The first ever Sensory Friendly Morning at the Kentucky State Fair will take place Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Kentucky State Fair and Kissel Entertainment will partner with local organizations to distribute free admission and midway tickets to family and fairgoers with sensory processing differences.
The midway will operate with minimal lights and music during that time to create an enjoyable fair experience for those with sensory sensitivities.
“The Kentucky State Fair is important to our entire state. For our farmers, it’s a place where they can showcase the best of Kentucky agriculture. The fair is also a celebration of Kentucky, and is a place where people from urban and rural communities come together, learn from each other, and celebrate our common ground,” Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said.
Admission to the Kentucky State Fair includes many free activities, including the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series, livestock competition, outdoor and indoor entertainment, indoor exhibits and nine other performance areas. Offering lower admission for early bird ticket purchasers gives more Kentuckians the opportunity to enjoy the annual summertime celebration.
Admission pricing at the gate remains unchanged and will be $10 per person and parking at $10 a vehicle.
The 2021 Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 19-29 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. For more information, visit www.kystatefair.org or find the Fair on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or its blog.
