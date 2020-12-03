FRANKFORT — The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a video teleconference meeting at 7:30 a.m. (CST) Friday.
Pursuant to state directives, the commission will not be holding an in-person meeting. The public is encouraged to view the meeting online via livestream on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ YouTube channel at youtube.com/FishandWildlifeKY. A link to the livestream also will be posted on the department’s homepage at fw.ky.gov at the start of the meeting.
Due to the novel coronavirus precautions, public comments will be handled as follows:
Those wishing to comment about a topic on the agenda may email their comments to fw.publicaffairs@ky.gov between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. (CST) on the day of the meeting.
Comments will be read by department staff up to 3 minutes total per commenter during the “Public Comments” time on the agenda.
Commenters must include their first and last name(s), Kentucky county of residence or state of residence if a nonresident, and organizational affiliation and position, if an individual is an officer or official representative for a particular organization. Contact information is not required but will be helpful if information is requested.
The commission will review all public comments.
The commission chair reserves the right to decline public reading of any comments that are libelous, profane, derogatory of others, or not relevant to the meeting agenda.
The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission is a nine-member board, comprised of volunteers who serve four-year terms. The commission recommends hunting, fishing and boating regulations on behalf of the sportspersons of the commonwealth.
