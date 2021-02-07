FRANKFORT — People who work or volunteer as members of the clergy in a part-time or full-time capacity are now eligible to apply for the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. The category was added to the 1C eligibility group last week on the state’s COVID-19 page.
Members of the clergy have been receiving the vaccine in Frankfort over the past couple of weeks. Steve Weaver, senior pastor of Farmdale Baptist Church near Frankfort, believes church leaders receiving the vaccine will help dispel misinformation and allow them to communicate the truth.
“Christians were at the forefront of the modern scientific revolution because they believed in an orderly world designed by a wise creator that could be explored and increasingly understood. In this way, the COVID-19 vaccines are the product of a Christian worldview,” Weaver said.
“Kentucky Baptist pastors have made safety a priority through the pandemic,” said Todd Gray, Kentucky Baptist Convention executive director-treasurer. “It’s encouraging that they are now eligible to receive the vaccination so they can be even more protected from this serious virus.”
Weaver added: “As pastors take the vaccine, they are not only communicating that they believe it is safe and wise to take, they are also standing in the stream of the long-standing Christian tradition of recognizing that this is our Father’s world and he has given his creatures the ability to explore and understand it.”
