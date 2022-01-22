The Kentucky Department of Revenue is in the process of finalizing its tax filing processes and procedures and announced Friday they will begin accepting individual income tax returns next week.
According to the DOR, the Internal Revenue Service recently said it will begin accepting electronic and paper federal individual income tax returns on Monday. Kentucky will follow the same timeline and will also begin accepting and processing returns on that same date.
The agency will begin processing individual income tax returns on Feb. 7, 2022. Electronic individual income tax returns typically take two to three weeks to process with refunds issued shortly thereafter. Taxpayers may check the status of their refund by visiting refund.ky.gov and entering their Social Security number and exact dollar amount of the expected refund.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic public health recommended precautions, the department has reduced the number of employees at our physical office locations. While DOR will make every effort to process returns as quickly and efficiently as possible, the processing of all refunds may be slightly delayed.
“The Department of Revenue works hard to ensure Kentucky taxpayers have efficient, secure and convenient means to submit their annual tax returns,” said Revenue Commissioner Thomas B. Miller.
“As always, we encourage taxpayers to file their returns electronically, if possible, which helps minimize mistakes and expedite the processing of refunds,” he said.
Depending upon household income, some taxpayers may qualify for the Free File Alliance, which offers no-cost Kentucky tax return preparation for electronic returns and allows taxpayers to receive refunds via direct deposit. To learn more and find out if you qualify, visit revenue.ky.gov, select “Individual”, then select “Free Electronic Filing.”
Three years ago, Kentucky launched KY File, a no-cost option to file Kentucky individual income tax returns. The service is free to users and is designed to be the simple electronic equivalent of a paper form. KY File will provide basic mathematical and error checks, but unlike tax software, it does not ask about or explain tax scenarios. There are no income limitations to use this service.
The deadline to file 2021 tax returns is April 18, 2022. However, individuals and households affected by the December 2021 severe storms, tornados and flooding who reside or have a business in Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties have been granted an extension until May 16.
Taxpayers who have questions or require assistance may submit a general inquiry on the DOR website at “Get Help” or contact DOR taxpayer assistance at 502-564-4581.
