Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have begun construction on two new R-cuts or restricted crossing U-turn intersections.
They’re also known as J-turns.
For a driver, turning on a busy intersection can be dangerous. That’s why Keith Todd with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said they’re working to build R-cuts.
“It essentially divides one big decision to gun it and try to make your way through the intersection into about three different, smaller decisions,” Todd said. “And by doing that, it greatly improves safety.”
R-cuts restrict left turns when you cross a four-way highway. The driver must make a right turn, which then directs traffic to a turn lane with a U-turn. Installing R-cuts helps reduce crashes.
“They have been applied in other places,” Todd said. “It’s reduced the crash rate by 54% (on) average. So anytime you can make a substantial reduction in crashes like that, particularly injury crashes is what we watch.”
This intersection along Ky. 726 and Kelley Road is just one of the areas where the transportation cabinet will be constructing an R-cut this week. They hope to have seven of these across the counties in District 1 by the end of the year.
The transportation cabinet will also begin work on U.S. 60 along Ky. 996 and Metropolis Lake Road.
As construction ramps up, drivers should expect lane restrictions. The target completion date is late September 2021.
