Detectives with Kentucky State Police Post 1 are investigating a report of a kidnapping in Cadiz Wednesday morning and are seeking public's help in finding the woman and the suspect.
KSP dispatch was notified just after 8 a.m. that a woman had been taken from a parking lot at a business on Lafayette Street. Evidence collected suggests that the victim had been taken by force, police said.
State Police identified the woman as Tammy Beechum, 53, of Dover, Tennessee. Beechum is a white, 5-foot-1 tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair, authorities said.
After conducting interviews with several people, a suspect was developed and identified, police said.
Authorities said detectives are searching for Thomas Hungerford, 65, of Cadiz. He has been described as the estranged boyfriend of the woman. Hungerford stands 5-foot-5, weighs 157 pounds, has blue eyes and is bald or balding.
Hungerford is believed to be driving a white Mitsubishi Montero SUV with Tennessee license DBK 802, authorities said.
Hungerford may be going toward Maryland, but there is no known direction of travel. He should to be considered armed and dangerous, according to the KSP.
Investigators are asking the public for any information leading to the location of either Beechum or Hungerford. Tips can be called in to the Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721 or by dialing 911. Callers may remain anonymous.
