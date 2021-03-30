Kentucky State Police selling Trooper Bears for Easter

It’s nearly Easter and the Kentucky State Police hopes shoppers will include a Trooper Teddy Bear in their Easter baskets this year. The bears are on sale and will sell for $14.99 through April 4.
All proceeds from the sale benefit the Trooper Teddy Project, which provides teddy bears to children in traumatic situations such as a car crash, exposure to drugs, or domestic abuse cases which frequently result in the arrest of a parent.
KSP Spokesman Sgt. Billy Gregory said the “Trooper Teddy” Project is designed to develop trust between officers and children.
“Oftentimes, we are meeting these children on their worst day,” Gregory said. “Whether they are scared or nervous from the circumstance they are dealing with, the bear seems to immediately resonate with them. That connection builds trust and opens the door to communication between the child and the trooper.”
Gregory says the program does not utilize state dollars and relies solely on donations and the sale of bears to sustain it.
“Annually, we host a bear sale on Black Friday and then again on Valentine’s Day to raise money for the project,” Gregory said. “This year, our bear shipment was delayed for our February sale, so we are hosting our first ever Easter Sale.”
To avoid a shipping fee, people have the option to pick up their bear at any KSP post location.
For those interested in purchasing a bear or making a tax deductible contribution to the project, people should visit https://trooperteddy.square.site/.
