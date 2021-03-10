Eight Kentucky State Police telecommunicators from throughout the commonwealth were recognized this week at graduation ceremonies for the 17th class of the agency’s in-house Telecommunications Academy.
“Across the state, KSP telecommunicators provide a lifeline to both citizens in need and responders in the field,” said Jason Long, Law Enforcement Training instructor. “They serve as an unseen, but vital link in keeping law enforcement officers, responders and the public safe at all times of the day or night.”
Representing seven agency posts, the group began its studies on Feb. 1 at the KSP Training Academy in Frankfort. The course provided 196 hours of instruction during a five-week period.
The curriculum included subjects such as: legal liability, limits of tele- communicator authority, the telecommunicator’s role in public safety, interpersonal communications, customer service, interaction with the news media, stress, ethics and confidentiality, responder safety, basic fire dispatch, state emergency operations plans, criminal justice information systems, cardio pulmonary resuscitation, first aid training, emergency medical dispatch and special needs callers.
To complete the course, the telecommunicators were required to successfully process scripted calls for service and demonstrate proficiency in obtaining pertinent information, dispatching responders, providing emergency medical dispatch if needed and correctly documenting information from the call for service. This training is completed using a computer simulation system to simulate their working environment in the radio room.
Audrey Lamb of Caldwell County was the Post 1 graduate. She is the daughter of Joe and Jerri Lamb and is an alumni of Caldwell County High School and Southern Illinois University. Lamb was also awarded the Charlotte Tanner Valedictorian Award with an overall grade point average of 99.4%.
According to Jason Long, Law Enforcement Training Instructor III at the Kentucky State Police Academy, individuals considering this field as a career need to understand it takes commitment. “To be honest, it’s not a job for everyone. It is stressful and challenging and some people simply can’t deal with the types of calls and deadly incidents that we have to handle,” he said.
Anyone interested in a telecommunicator position with the Kentucky State Police can apply at careers.ky.gov or contact their local post at kentuckystatepolice.org for more information.
