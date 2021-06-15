By SUN STAFF
The Kentucky State Fair is accepting entries that will compete for cash prizes and more than 5,000 blue ribbons awarded at the annual state festival in Louisville, Aug. 19-29.
Competitors can choose from 31 categories including culinary, antiques, livestock, homebrew beer, photography and textiles, which are subdivided into 7,000 total classes for competition.
Deadlines to enter
July 8
- — General
- J
uly 10
- — General (with a late fee) and Open Livestock and 4-H/FFA Youth Livestock
July 19
- — Pigeon and Poultry and Rabbit
July 25
- — Open Livestock (with late fee)
Aug. 3
- — Extra Late Open (with late fee)
For additional information about entries, fees, categories, prizes and more, visit kystate fair.org/participate/compete. For more information, visit www.kystatefair.org or look for the fair on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
