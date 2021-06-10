Kentucky Sports Radio, KAHP host vaccine event at Carson Center

Lance Davis (right) receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at the Carson Center from Susan Copass. The Kentucky Association of Health Plans and Kentucky Sports Radio hosted a vaccine event Wednesday at the Carson Center.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

What do Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Association of Health Plans have in common? They are teaming up to promote COVID-19 vaccines throughout state.

KSR and the KAHP were at the Carson Center in Paducah on Wednesday, with Kentucky Sports Radio broadcasting its show from 9 to 11 a.m. and personnel on hand to provide vaccines from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We’re going across the Bluegrass talking about getting COVID-19 vaccinations,” said KAHP Executive Director Thomas Stephens. “We’ve had two stops before this. We were at Dinosaur World in Barren County on Monday, and on Tuesday, we were in Green County at Longhunters Coffee and Tea Company in Greensburg. (Today,) we’re in Manchester, and on Friday, we are at Laurel County.”

Stephens said the purpose of the state tour is to promote vaccine awareness and let people know that it is available.

“We’re making it easy and we’re trying to do it in a fun way,” he said. “Kentucky Sports Radio crosses the Bluegrass in a unique way. They are the No. 1 download in iHeartMedia’s entire book.”

Stephens said the KAHP is looking at several ways to encourage people to get vaccinated.

“We were looking at a number of different efforts that we’ve done,” he said. “We started with a targeted campaign with social media and radio advertising, encouraging people to get the shot.

“Following up on that, we have vaccine Visa gift cards that we’re doing a program with that begins in eastern Kentucky next week. We have a Country Music for COVID program that we’re working on where we’re giving away country music concert tickets.”

Stephens said he and KSR looked at a map of the state to determine where to take the tour, and thought of Paducah as a hub for several communities.

Members of Kentucky Sports Radio on hand at the Carson Center on Wednesday are (from left) Drew Franklin, Matt Jones, Ryan Lemond and Shannon Grigsby. The show can be heard locally on WPAD (AM 1560 and 99.5 FM) from 9 to 11 a.m. weekdays.

“There is a lot of vaccine hesitancy out there; we understand that,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons that we’re at the Carson Center instead of a more traditional clinical venue.

“People, I think, are more inclined to come out to an environment like this than they are, say, going to a hospital.”

Also on hand at the Carson Center were booths for health-related companies and organizations within the KAHP, including Kentucky Health Benefit Exchange, Humana, Aetna and WellCare.

More information about the Kentucky Association of Health Plans can be found at kahp.org.

