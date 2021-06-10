Kentucky Sports Radio, KAHP host vaccine event at Carson Center

What do Kentucky Sports Radio and the Kentucky Association of Health Plans have in common? They are teaming up to promote COVID-19 vaccines throughout state.
KSR and the KAHP were at the Carson Center in Paducah on Wednesday, with Kentucky Sports Radio broadcasting its show from 9 to 11 a.m. and personnel on hand to provide vaccines from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We’re going across the Bluegrass talking about getting COVID-19 vaccinations,” said KAHP Executive Director Thomas Stephens. “We’ve had two stops before this. We were at Dinosaur World in Barren County on Monday, and on Tuesday, we were in Green County at Longhunters Coffee and Tea Company in Greensburg. (Today,) we’re in Manchester, and on Friday, we are at Laurel County.”
Stephens said the purpose of the state tour is to promote vaccine awareness and let people know that it is available.
“We’re making it easy and we’re trying to do it in a fun way,” he said. “Kentucky Sports Radio crosses the Bluegrass in a unique way. They are the No. 1 download in iHeartMedia’s entire book.”
Stephens said the KAHP is looking at several ways to encourage people to get vaccinated.
“We were looking at a number of different efforts that we’ve done,” he said. “We started with a targeted campaign with social media and radio advertising, encouraging people to get the shot.
“Following up on that, we have vaccine Visa gift cards that we’re doing a program with that begins in eastern Kentucky next week. We have a Country Music for COVID program that we’re working on where we’re giving away country music concert tickets.”
Stephens said he and KSR looked at a map of the state to determine where to take the tour, and thought of Paducah as a hub for several communities.
“There is a lot of vaccine hesitancy out there; we understand that,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons that we’re at the Carson Center instead of a more traditional clinical venue.
“People, I think, are more inclined to come out to an environment like this than they are, say, going to a hospital.”
Also on hand at the Carson Center were booths for health-related companies and organizations within the KAHP, including Kentucky Health Benefit Exchange, Humana, Aetna and WellCare.
More information about the Kentucky Association of Health Plans can be found at kahp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.