Kentuckians receiving federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits who lost food because of the natural disaster or power outages from the storms can now request benefit replacement.
For a limited time, benefits can also be used to buy hot food. These benefits are available as a result of three USDA-approved waivers.
Some SNAP households will automatically receive replacements of December benefits. This automatic replacement applies to some recipients in Mayfield, Dawson Springs, Auburn, Pembroke, Warren County and Hickman County.
Current SNAP beneficiaries who are not covered by the automatic replacement can call the Department for Community Based Services at 855-306-8959 or visit their county’s DCBS office to request replacements. Replacements can be requested until Jan. 8.
Through Jan. 17, SNAP beneficiaries in 37 Kentucky counties can buy hot food from authorized SNAP retailers with their benefits. These counties include several Purchase Area counties including Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Hopkins, Lyon, Marshall and McCracken counties. USDA noted that this specific waiver is helpful because many Kentucky residents evacuated to shelters, cannot store food, and do not have access to cooking appliances and utilities as a result.
“The approved Hot Foods waiver will help Kentuckians receive increased access to hot meals for themselves and their families,” Willie C. Taylor, USDA Southeast regional administrator, said. “This waiver is a vital step to keep SNAP participants healthy and moving forward as they recover from the recent tornado storm damage.”
Normally, SNAP benefits cannot be used to buy hot food. Authorized SNAP retailers have been notified of the hot food approval, but may need 24 to 36 hours to make changes that will allow them to sell hot food, according to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Where it is practical, customers may remain on the premises to consume those foods.
Upon request from DCBS, USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service may consider more waivers that may be needed to help SNAP participants who have lost food because of the disaster and to simplify the application process for affected households.
Kentuckians who believe they may be eligible for SNAP benefits should call DCBS at 855-306-8959, apply at a local DCBS office or visit kynect.ky.gov.
More resources for tornado survivors are available at governor.ky.gov/tornadoresources
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
