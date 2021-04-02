The Kentucky Senate on Tuesday read a resolution paying tribute to the late Albert Jones.
“He practiced law in his beloved Paducah, and in 1986 he was elected to the Kentucky General Assembly, where he served this honorable body with his trademark compassion and expertise and he wrote several pieces of legislation that stand in law to this day,” the Senate clerk said, reading from Resolution 95.
The 91-year-old legal titan died of natural causes last month. Jones was a Paducah native and star high school athlete. He would later go on to earn his law degree from the University of Kentucky. His career included a long stint as McCracken County Commonwealth’s Attorney, U.S. Attorney, state lawmaker and Paducah mayor.
State Sen. Danny Carroll presented the memorial resolution. He said every road Jones took always seemed to lead back home, and that’s because of how much he loved Paducah and western Kentucky.
“He always had a story to tell, he was always doing what was best for the community. One of the most highly respected gentleman I have ever known in my entire life, and it was an honor to know him,” Carroll said.
After Carroll spoke, all the senators rose, standing in silence to remember their former colleague.
