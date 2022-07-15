The Kentucky Department of Education is working to make the state’s public schools a pioneering system of equity and inclusion for all students.
The KDE announced the launch of its Equity Playbook on July 7 with more than 70 public school districts across the commonwealth choosing to take part in the project, almost filling the 75 openings available for district participation.
The KDE Division of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) has partnered with engage2learn (e2L), an education consultant firm, and Kentucky’s regional educational cooperatives to lead this work.
The Equity Playbook provides district and school leaders with personalized coaching on evidence- and research-based practices, content and resources to address opportunity gaps in one or more of the following areas:
• Student achievement.
• Utilization of funding and resources.
• Disproportionality relative to student discipline.
• Culture and climate.
• Highly effective staff and high-quality instructional resources.
Thomas Woods Tucker, the chief equity officer and deputy commissioner for KDE, said the playbook will be a valuable tool for teachers and administrators.
“Our teachers and our support staff and administrators — next to our parents — have the greatest influence on the lives of students and most impact their outcomes,” he said, “but it’s our 45,000-plus classroom teachers who have the greatest impact on the outcomes of students academically.
“We want these research-based strategies to reach the classroom. We looked at those things that have the highest impact on outcomes, on teachers’ efficacy. One, the teacher needs to be grounded in the subject matter. Two, the impact of coaching and mentoring is huge in terms of a teacher having a high degree of efficacy in teaching the subject matter to students.”
Tucker said that students in some demographic categories — he cited racial and economic categories — are not given access to more rigorous courses.
“If you think back to your grade school years, your highly effective teachers had the biggest impact on how well you were going to do in college and beyond,” he said.
KDE Commissioner Jason E. Glass said equity is important in providing a quality educational experience.
“Our efforts to promote equity in Kentucky’s schools are essential if we are to realize our aspirations of providing a meaningful and quality educational experience for every child,” he said. “We believe this playbook will be a valuable tool for our teachers and districts to have as they look to close the opportunity gaps that exist.”
Over the past year, districts and regional educational cooperatives were invited to participate in this professional learning opportunity. The researched-based engage2learn coaching model and feedback process is customized to meet the needs and challenges of each district or school based on their needs.
Each school or district involved will have several educators, participating including classroom teachers, school counselors, instructional coaches and other district and school leaders.
School districts in western Kentucky that are participating in the DEIB Playbook project are the McCracken County, Paducah, Ballard County, Fulton County, Graves County, Hickman County, Marshall County and Mayfield school districts of the West Kentucky Educational Cooperative, the Christian County school district and the Four Rivers Career Academy technical center in Fulton County.
A DEIB Institute seminar was held Tuesday at the Paducah Innovation Hub, with several teachers, staff and administrators taking part in a number of presentations that encouraged promoting those tenets in the classroom, in schools and in communities.
Stacy Thomas, the community outreach and diversity coordinator for the McCracken County School District, said the Paducah event was beneficial to those who attended.
“To have so many districts represented for the sake of equity for all students was encouraging,” she said in an emailed statement to The Sun.
“No matter what position someone holds in a school system, we are all responsible for making sure a student has an atmosphere to achieve, has access to the resources they need and feels like they belong. When you get a group of educators banding together to help secure that every student has this, your community just gets that much stronger.
“Any time districts can have a grid to quantify data that partners well with qualitative data we already know, it’s always a good thing. This new playbook will allow districts to shift efforts in a more linear direction — even though providing equity for all students to have a meaningful educational experience is an ever-changing process. Districts will be able to explore what gaps do exist in order to provide meaningful solutions for student well-being and success”
Participating districts in the Equity Playbook will examine the presence and strength of their current policies and practices related to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.
Tucker said that Kentucky is at the forefront in the nation in promoting equity and inclusion.
“Kentucky is being very intentional about leveling the playing field for all students, whether these are students whose language spoken at home is not English, students who are gifted, students who come from various different ethnic groups, and gender is certainly a big emphasis of ours,” he said. “So, we’re inviting all of our students and staff to have an opportunity to be successful here in Kentucky.
“I’m really appreciative that our lawmakers for the most part and our board members for the most part see that this is what this work is about. This work is about eliminating opportunity gaps.”
Tucker said the focus of the DEIB Team is not any of the political rhetoric going on across the country.
“We are focusing on each one of our 675,000 students — each one of our students here in the commonwealth,” he said. “I am pleased and humbled by the more than 70 Kentucky school districts that have stepped up — including Paducah and McCracken County — and said, ‘this is important work.’ I know, politically, it’s a challenge right now.
“This work is about individual students, and it’s about elevating their achievement and it’s about removing opportunity gaps. There’s no shaming, no blaming and no motive to make people feel guilty. It’s about addressing the needs of each one of our public school students.”
The Equity Playbook is a three-year project being funded with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.
