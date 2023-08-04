Budget office

State Budget Office Director John Hicks (left) and Kentucky Office of Financial Management Director Ryan Barrow (right) speak before lawmakers.

 LIAM NIEMEYER | Kentucky Lantern

FRANKFORT — Kentucky’s budget reserve trust fund, commonly known as the “rainy day” fund, now sits at more than $3.7 billion in large part due to record tax revenues brought in by the state during the last fiscal year.

State Budget Director John Hicks told state lawmakers at an interim committee meeting Wednesday the budget reserve trust fund is at a level “unlike we’ve seen” since its inception in the 1990s.

