I suppose the first time I saw a bald eagle anywhere up close in the wild was a time long ago when one landed above me in a tree.

It flapped in and spread its considerable wings to take a perch on an upper limb. It screeched, but because I didn’t talk eagle, I never knew what it said or to whom the exclamation was directed. I do recall that it looked the size of a pterodactyl, and I hoped it wouldn’t pluck off and eat my head.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In