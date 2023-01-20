I suppose the first time I saw a bald eagle anywhere up close in the wild was a time long ago when one landed above me in a tree.
It flapped in and spread its considerable wings to take a perch on an upper limb. It screeched, but because I didn’t talk eagle, I never knew what it said or to whom the exclamation was directed. I do recall that it looked the size of a pterodactyl, and I hoped it wouldn’t pluck off and eat my head.
Fortunately for me, it didn’t. I haven’t heard of that happening to anyone else yet, and we’ve got lots more eagles around these days, so I suppose my concerns were exacerbated by unfamiliarity.
Given that bald eagles don’t prey on people, and they generally don’t cause problems for us in any other way, having had them rebound from a really iffy status is a wonderful thing. They just about faded away from the Lower 48 states back in the 1960s.
They are native here in Kentucky, but for some 40 years, no eagles nested and raised new offspring here. In the darkest times, what seemed the last successful eagle nest was noted in 1949. It felt like a miracle of wildlife protection and management when a pair of bald eagles did it again in 1989.
Part of the eagles’ rescue came with added protection from being placed on the Endangered Species list. Their looming demise was partially thwarted when the pesticide DDT was banned. Science determined that DDT had found its way through the food chain and, in bald eagles, was weakening the shells of their eggs and scuttling their reproduction attempts.
After decades of no new Kentucky eagles, wildlife managers launched “hacking” programs in which hatchling eagles taken in captivity are transferred to new areas where they are protected while being reared with minimal human contact in elevated nest-like enclosure. When reaching the stage of fledging (gaining flight), they are released.
The reason for this is that an eagle, after it reaches sexual maturity, tends to return to near where it fledged to nest itself. During the 1980s, an eagle hacking program was centered in the Land Between the Lakes along Lake Barkley in the southern Kentucky sector of the federal area.
It is not coincidental that the first successful nesting of an eagle pair in Kentucky was one that was observed in the LBL’s Fulton Bay area in 1989.
The eagle rebound came gradually but has gained momentum with time. Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources records show that there were 6 documented “occupied bald eagle territories” in the state in 1990. By 2000 that had grown to 23. The number expanded to 84 by 2010.
Eagle nest surveys were paused in 2020 because of the prohibitions of covid regulations. However, a year earlier, in 2019, there were a total of 187 identified eagle occupations of Kentucky territories.
There were 115 documented active eagle nests in western Kentucky alone in 2019. This section of the state will be surveyed for active nests again this year. Last year, a survey in eastern Kentucky noted 34 active nests, while a 2021 survey in central Kentucky found 74 nests.
Each active nest typically produces one or two eaglets from the late winter and spring nesting period. Each of these young birds that survive five years or so to reach sexual maturity then becomes a candidate to join the nesting adult population right back here in Kentucky.
Bald eagles are typically long-lived, 15 to 30 years in the wild. With that kind of potential and with new eaglets hatched in Kentucky over the past 30 years-plus returning and perpetuating the population, the future looks good for the big birds here.
