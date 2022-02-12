Small game seasons in Kentucky for the 2021-22 hunting year are coming down to the nub end as, in fact, the hunting year does likewise.
The latest closing was that of the rabbit and quail hunting season in the state’s western rabbit/quail zone, which encompasses all counties in this region. The final day of bunny and bobwhite hunting was Thursday.
Kentucky’s eastern small game zone, which opens to hunting earlier, has been closed to rabbit and quail pursuits since the end of shooting hours Jan. 31.
Particularly with rabbit hunting ended, most small game endeavors are over for the hunting year, which technically runs through Feb. 28. Remnant hunting opportunities are for squirrels and hunting/trapping options for most furbearers that also run through the end of February, closing on that Monday of Feb. 28.
Waterfowl hunting leftovers at least briefly now include the regular goose hunting season for Canada, white-fronted and snow geese. Yet, that trickles quietly to an end Tuesday. And straggler from that point is the conservation order season for taking only “light geese,” the snows and blue-phase color variant snows.
The conservation order season for snow geese runs Feb. 16-March 31 as an encouragement for hunters to help reduce numbers of a species that has overpopulated and has been damaging its arctic nesting habitats. That is done by offering the extra extended season for the taking of snow geese only and no daily bag limit on harvest.
In practice, the season is almost a moot issue, however, because there typically are few to no snow geese present at least in habitats of this region during the special season. Sometimes there is a single cluster of snow geese lounging of Ballard Wildlife Management Area — and none wintering elsewhere in far western Kentucky.
For another migratory species, Kentucky’s late hunting season for crows is ongoing, continuing through that hunting year-ending date of Feb. 28.
In some areas of eastern Kentucky where it is applicable, the hunting season for ruffed grouse also continues through Feb. 28. Here in the west, however, no upland game bird hunting endures this long into the new year.
With the 2021-22 hunting year winding down, it makes sense that the validity of current hunting licenses is also ending. Indeed, Kentucky’s license year for hunting, trapping and fishing licenses and permits expires Feb. 28.
Most hunting seasons for the 2021-22 year already are concluded, and almost all the leftovers close on the last days of the month. However, the Conservation Order season for snow geese continues as does hunting for unprotected species like coyotes.
For those pursuits that carry over into the new license year, 2022-23 licenses are required. And, yes, something like coyote hunting, for which there is no requirement of a formal season, still requires a valid license.
And while weather of late hasn’t been conducive to fishing, the piscatorial pursuits require a license when practiced at any time of year, and after Feb. 28, those who require a license will need a 2022-23 license.
Licenses available through computer terminal-equipped businesses of county court clerk’s offices or online at www.fw.ky.gov always can be bought for the current year or the next license year, in this case, 2022-23.
The Friends of the Land Between the Lakes, the public support group for the federal recreation area, today is sponsoring a volunteer cleanup along the Kentucky Lake shoreline in the northern tip of the peninsula.
Volunteers will pitch in to clear general litter as well as debris from the Dec. 10 tornadoes along Kentucky Lake Drive. The organized effort will be 9 a.m.-noon today, with volunteers gathering at the pull-off area along the scenic drive overlooking the Kentucky Lake shore near the mouth of the canal that links with Lake Barkley.
Participants are asked to bring work gloves and wear sturdy shoes or boots for a role in “an intense cleanup,” particularly in terms of remnant storm debris. Volunteers also are advised to bring water and lunch or a snack to tide them through the project.
As wintry as it has been recently, spring might seem a far stretch, but some early reverse migrators might beg to differ.
Biologists remind us that among some of the feathered species that are early birds to return to local nesting ground are wood ducks and eastern bluebirds. Therefore, people who have provided nesting boxes for both these colorful species should prepare those for the homecoming of these birds.
Wood duck and bluebird nesting boxes are quite different and typically placed in differing kinds of habitat, but there are some similarities in their occupation. Both species commonly have “scouts” of local birds show up at our latitudes in the weeks of late winter.
Early returning woodies should be here this month. The first resident bluebirds should be along shortly afterward in March.
Those folks who maintain nesting boxes should make any necessary changes to the boxes and, where possible, clean out nesting materials from last season.
Birds seeking cavities in which to raise spring broods of chicks with appreciated the spruced-up facilities.
Steve Vantreese is a freelance outdoors writer. Email outdoors items to outdoors@paducahsun.com or phone 270-575-8650
