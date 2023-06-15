Earlier this month, 45 principals from across the commonwealth graduated from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Leadership Institute for School Principals program, a year-long executive-level leadership training course that is usually reserved for the nation’s top CEOs.

The Foundation’s Leadership Institute for School Principals offers public- and private-school principals in Kentucky an opportunity to receive powerful individual leadership training, provided by the Truist Leadership Institute, that is customized to meet the specific leadership development needs of school administrators.

