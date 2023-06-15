Earlier this month, 45 principals from across the commonwealth graduated from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Leadership Institute for School Principals program, a year-long executive-level leadership training course that is usually reserved for the nation’s top CEOs.
The Foundation’s Leadership Institute for School Principals offers public- and private-school principals in Kentucky an opportunity to receive powerful individual leadership training, provided by the Truist Leadership Institute, that is customized to meet the specific leadership development needs of school administrators.
Throughout eleven years of the program, the Foundation’s Leadership Institute for School Principals has invested over $3.6 million to train over 500 elementary, middle, and high school principals, impacting over 105 counties and 274,000 students in Kentucky.
In closing of the Leadership Institute graduation, elected class speaker Tiffany Hicks, from Bellevue Middle/High School in Campbell County, said, “As we stand here on the cusp of the next chapter in our professional lives, let us reflect upon the incredible journey we have undertaken together. We have worked through our blind spots and grown throughout the entire process. However, it is through these times and discussions together that we have discovered our true potential, resilience, and determination. This will allow us all to be better leaders for our teachers, faculties, and students all across Kentucky.”
Principals from west Kentucky schools included: Sarah Anthony, Paducah Independent Schools; Jennifer Scism, Lone Oak Elementary School; Aaron McClung, Caldwell County High School; Antonio Sherrill, Mayfield Middle School; Malissa Thomas, Caldwell County Elementary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.