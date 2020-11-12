Kentucky Oaks Mall has announced its 2020 holiday hours.
The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas days. On Black Friday (Nov. 27) it will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. On New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On Dec. 19, “Super Saturday” will include extended hours from 10 a.m. to midnight, with expanded live entertainment and promotions.
Statistically, the last Saturday before Christmas is one of the busiest shopping days of the year, according to a Kentucky Oaks Mall news release.
All public health protocols regarding COVID-19 are being followed throughout the holiday season, according to mall management.
More information is available at kentucky oaksmall.com.
