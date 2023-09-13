The Kentucky National Guard took to social media to honor a retiring chaplain Monday.
According to a post on the Kentucky National Guard Facebook page, Chaplain (COL) Jay Padgett was presented the Legion of Merit award by Maj. Gen Lamberton.
The guard said the prestigious award highlights Padgett’s “exceptionally meritorious service spanning over 39 years” and his integrity, moral character, and commitment to religious and military professionalism.
“For those who’ve had the privilege of serving alongside Chaplain Padgett, these awards come as no surprise. His dedication has always been indisputable; his guidance, invaluable,” the post read, in part.
According to the post, the honors didn’t stop there. CH Padgett was also inducted into the Order of Martin of Tours by Brig. Gen (Ret) David Graetz. It’s a special recognition that the guard says further emphasizes his lasting impact on the Army Chaplain Corps and his “commitment to serving both God and country.”
“Your service reflects the highest virtues of the Kentucky Army National Guard and the Army Chaplain Corps,” the post read.
According to the post, CH Padgett will retire this month.
