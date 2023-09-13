Kentucky National Guard

CH Padgett (left) was inducted into the Order of Martin of Tours by Brig. Gen (Ret) David Graetz.

 Kentucky National Guard

The Kentucky National Guard took to social media to honor a retiring chaplain Monday.

According to a post on the Kentucky National Guard Facebook page, Chaplain (COL) Jay Padgett was presented the Legion of Merit award by Maj. Gen Lamberton.

