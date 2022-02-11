Kentucky musicians to host tornado relief benefit concert

Steven Curtis Chapman, a five-time Grammy Award-winning Christian contemporary musician who grew up in Mayfield and Paducah, knew he had to do something to help the people who had lost their homes and possessions to the December tornados.
Chapman got in touch with some other musicians from Kentucky, and is taking part in a benefit concert at Heartland Church in Paducah next weekend.
Chapman will join 15-time Grammy Award-winning country and bluegrass artist Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, along with other Kentucky musicians like Jason Crabb and Larry Stewart in performing at the Kentucky Tornado Relief Benefit concert on Feb. 20 at Heartland Church. All proceeds will benefit Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian organization that provides aid in disaster areas and sent thousands of volunteers to aid Mayfield, Bowling Green and Dawson Springs tornado survivors.
Chapman said he spent much of his childhood in Mayfield, where his father, Herb, opened up his first music store before eventually opening Chapman Music in Paducah. Steven Curtis Chapman recalled working in the first music store as a teenager in downtown Mayfield, right where an EF-4 tornado tore through on the night of Dec. 10.
Chapman said he was heartbroken when he saw videos and images of what had happened to his hometown and surrounding areas.
“I started immediately thinking about, you know, what’s the best thing I can do to just show love and support to the folks there and try to bring some hope and comfort and encouragement,” Chapman said.
Chapman knew he wanted to help in some way, and said he wanted to help sooner rather than later before his friends and colleagues in the music industry got their schedules booked up.
He got in touch with his friend Skaggs, who was previously in Mayfield on Christmas Eve with evangelist and Samaritan’s Purse president Franklin Graham playing music for those who joined Samaritan’s Purse for their Christmas meal.
Skaggs said he has previously volunteered with Samaritan’s Purse in the early 2000s in countries like Croatia and Bosnia that were torn up by wars, but even those sites did not compare to what he saw in Mayfield just two weeks after the tornado hit the town.
“Just driving around the town of Mayfield, my heart was just broken,” Skaggs said.
After witnessing the devastation in Mayfield when he visited on Christmas Eve, Skaggs said he knew he had to come back in some way to help the survivors.
Chapman said he has seen the power of music and how it can help people who are at a lower point in their life. He said he’s experienced the power of music when he’s felt a broken heart and broken soul, and has experienced what music can bring through his songwriting.
“It speaks so deeply, even when words or nothing else can really say what you need to hear,” Chapman said.
Skaggs said as a Christian, he believes he is sent to play his music to help hurting people, and thinks music can speak to the heart.
“I’m just looking forward to having an opportunity to bring some joy, and bring some of our bluegrass music, and just let people just have a good time and know that we love them and God loves them,” Skaggs said.
Samaritan’s Purse media relations coordinator Stephen Sneed said when tornadoes hit western Kentucky, the Christian relief organization deployed over 3,300 volunteers to serve in Mayfield, Bowling Green and Dawson Springs. Volunteers helped salvage belongings, clean up damage from downed trees, and tarped damaged roofs. From Dec. 11 through Feb. 3, Samaritan’s Purse assisted approximately 900 families in Kentucky, including about 700 Mayfield families.
The group also served about 1,500 meals to Mayfield families on Christmas Eve.
Sneed said plans are underway at Samaritan’s Purse to begin assisting with rebuilding and repairing homes for those in need in Mayfield.
A link to purchase tickets is available at heartlandpaducah.com.
