Allen Dossey started Purple Toad Winery 12 years ago as a project he did at nights after working as an insurance agent and picking grapes and blackberries from the on-site vineyard.
The winery has since grown to bringing in fruit from out of state, using more than 250 acres of fruit for 51 Purple Toad wine flavors, and fermenting and bottling wine in a 20,000-square-foot facility with warehouses in Louisville and St. Louis.
The dedication Dossey, the owner and head winemaker at Purple Toad, had to his passion project shows in the hundreds of medals from wine competitions on display in Purple Toad’s tasting room. The winery can add yet another accolade to its collection: Kentucky Living has named Purple Toad 2021’s best winery in the state.
Part of what keeps Purple Toad relevant, Dossey said, are the audiences Purple Toad markets to. Dossey said Purple Toad is aimed at new wine drinkers, who like the taste of the sweeter, fruity dessert wines, and is also aimed at women, who also tend to like sweeter taste. Dossey said the majority of Purple Toad’s wine is sold to women.
With 51 flavors to choose from, Purple Toad keeps a variety of wines, ranging from sweet to dry for customers to try as their taste in wine evolve.
“We’ve had people who have started out at our very sweetest wine, and now some of them are drinking dry wines,” Dossey said.
Dossey said the winery, one of 74 in Kentucky, was the largest in the state, and Purple Toad accounted for half of the wine production in Kentucky. It’s also now one of the top 300 largest wineries in the United States, Dossey added.
Dossey recognized the impact the winery had on tourism in Paducah, which was drawing in tourists from outside Paducah even on a Monday afternoon.
“It brings a lot of people to town. It brings them to the eateries and the hotels. We’ll have a lot of people who drive four and five hours to come by,” Dossey said.
Purple Toad’s most popular wine, Black and Bruised, which is a blend of blackberries and concord grapes, outsells the brand’s second most popular wine by “two or three times,” Dossey said.
The production facility, which the winery has been using for the last three years, is where Purple Toad ferments, filters and bottles its wines. Eight of the winery’s largest vats line the center of the building, and are each capable of holding enough liquid to fill 28,000 bottles of wine.
Dossey involved his family with the winery, even naming some of the wines after his son, Steven, two daughters, Angela and Lauren, and daughter-in-law, Hannah. The most popular of the wines named after his children, and also the second-best selling flavor in Purple Toad’s entire collection, is Lauren’s Blackberry.
“Lauren outsells all of us, so she makes sure we all know that,” Dossey said.
With Dossey getting closer to retirement age, he is starting to prepare for the future of the winery. He plans for his son, Steven, 27, to take over one day and to keep the business in the family.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.