M55 rocket

Operators place the last M55 rocket containing GB nerve agent on an input conveyor to begin the destruction process at the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant July 7, 2023. This was the last munition destroyed in the U.S. chemical weapons stockpile.

 U.S. Army

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and U.S. Congressman Andy Barr (R-KY) commented Thursday on the United States Army’s report on the feasibility of reusing the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant and the Blue Grass Army Depot infrastructure in Richmond, Kentucky.

The last chemical weapon stored at the depot — a rocket containing Sarin Nerve Gas — was destroyed in July 2023, according to the Program Executive Office of Assembled Chemical Weapons Alternatives. The destruction of the rocket marked the destruction of all chemical weapons in the United States stockpile, the depot site manager said in a statement included in a July news release.

