U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and U.S. Congressman Andy Barr (R-KY) commented Thursday on the United States Army’s report on the feasibility of reusing the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant and the Blue Grass Army Depot infrastructure in Richmond, Kentucky.
The last chemical weapon stored at the depot — a rocket containing Sarin Nerve Gas — was destroyed in July 2023, according to the Program Executive Office of Assembled Chemical Weapons Alternatives. The destruction of the rocket marked the destruction of all chemical weapons in the United States stockpile, the depot site manager said in a statement included in a July news release.
The U.S. Army said on their website the site was established in 1941 as an ammunition and supply depot, later merging with another depot in Lexington, Kentucky. It was, at one time, one of only two remaining storage sites for the nation’s chemical weapons stockpile. In addition to Sarin Gas, it held VX nerve agent and Mustard Gas. The process to destroy them began in 2019.
According to a release from Sen. McConnell’s office, he and Barr worked together to authorize the Army’s feasibility study in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022.
The study identifies opportunities to enhance the depot’s role as a “defense logistics node” and identifies new missions for its infrastructure once the chemical munitions destruction mission concludes, the release explained.
The report evaluates 14 opportunities for growth of the mission at depot and identifies several options, including new defense manufacturing facilities to “provide independence from foreign suppliers and munitions components critical to national security,” the release said.
“I’ve spent the last four decades securing federal funding for the chemical weapons destruction mission at Blue Grass Army Depot. Now, with the end of that project within reach, we must explore the Depot’s promising future and the expansion of its world-class facilities,” said Sen. McConnell in a statement included in the release.
“This feasibility study underscores the Depot’s potential to not only bolster our national defense but also drive economic growth in the heart of the Commonwealth. Our collaboration can transform this historic site into a linchpin of innovation, job creation, and American resilience,” said Congressman Barr.
