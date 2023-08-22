Kentucky Legal Aid is partnering with Goodwill Industries to help Paducah residents with expungement. It’s hosting a free informational clinic on Thursday for people who need assistance with the expungement process.
Goodwill Industries will offer to cover expungement costs for those in need. Anyone hoping to qualify must pre-register and attend the clinic. There are 50 available spots, so people are encouraged to pre-register to guarantee a spot.
Once someone has registered, they can attend the event on Thursday. Attendees need to bring photo identification.
The clinic will cover eligibility and the expungement process. Kentucky Legal Aid attorneys will be at the event to meet one-on-one with people to review criminal history and determine eligibility.
Catherine Fuller, managing attorney for Kentucky Legal Aid, said anyone looking to clear their criminal history can attend this event.
“You do not have to be a Kentucky resident, only have a criminal case in Kentucky,” Fuller said.
According to Fuller, the filing fee is a significant barrier for people trying to get their records expunged.
“For felony expungement, the cost is $300. Misdemeanors are $100, so that is a substantial amount of money for someone that makes $7.25. That barrier is preventing them from getting a good-paying job,” Fuller said.
This clinic will hopefully eliminate expenses associated with expungement and provide people with a clean slate. Expunging a record is ideal for anyone hoping for a second chance at a better life.
“We want them to have the opportunity for better employment, better school, and really the opportunity to do things that non-felons can do, like volunteer at their school, the little things like that,” Fuller said.
If someone is unsure whether they are eligible for expungement, come to the clinic, and attorneys will review their criminal history to determine if they qualify.
“We will have about five or six attorneys there, so we are staffed and ready to go,” Fuller said.
The informational clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon Thursday at 1601 Broadway St. Pre-registry is open now at goodwillky.org/expungements.
