Legal Aid

Kentucky Legal Aid is partnering with Goodwill Industries to help Paducah residents with expungement. A free informational clinic is set for Thursday for people who need assistance with the expungement process.

 CARLY DICK | The Sun

Kentucky Legal Aid is partnering with Goodwill Industries to help Paducah residents with expungement. It’s hosting a free informational clinic on Thursday for people who need assistance with the expungement process.

Goodwill Industries will offer to cover expungement costs for those in need. Anyone hoping to qualify must pre-register and attend the clinic. There are 50 available spots, so people are encouraged to pre-register to guarantee a spot.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In